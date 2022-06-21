ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GazetteXtra

Janesville roofer gives advice for beating this week's 100-degree heat

By By Neil Johnson
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwtU7_0gGlu3Ie00

JANESVILLE

Ask Mitch Doyle, a Janesville area roofing contractor, about the sizzling heat we’re seeing this week. He’s got two words for you.

“It’s hot,” Doyle said Monday as the thermometer rose through Monday afternoon to top 93 degrees in Janesville. And getting hotter.

By now, we pretty much already know. This week will bring at least two days of heat index temps near 100 degrees, with daytime highs expected to linger around 90.

That’s weather that will do its best to wither thick, summertime lawns and sap even the sturdiest people. But how does heat like the kind we’re seeing this week feel from on top of a black asphalt or shiny metal roof?

“I’d say 130 degrees. Whatever the temperature on the ground is, add at least 30 degrees up on a roof,” Doyle said.

On Monday, Doyle had given his five-man roofing a crew the day off. He said the crew’s current job—a steep, residential roof—would be too tacky to traipse around on without visibly scuffing and damaging new shingles made out of the same dinosaur sauce that in the form of gasoline is running at about $5 a gallon.

“You just know when it gets to a certain temperature that the only thing you’ll get accomplished is making it look like a herd of elephants walked around on a brand-new roof,” Doyle said.

Doyle expects that Tuesday, with its 105-degree predicted heat index temperature, will spell another day off for his crew, as well.

There is also little relief on the horizon—for all but a few of the next several days following, the mercury is predicted to hit at least 88 degrees and muggy—a lingering heat wave that’ll bring increasing humidity to the fold as the month rolls on.

June of 2021 also cranked up the heat in southern Wisconsin. Weather data for Janesville shows that summer 2021 delivered 20 days of 90-degree-plus heat. June of last year packed more than half of those sweltering days—11 days of plus-90 temps, according to Gazette weather data.

Although working on a roof might be the ultimate hot job in summer, Doyle said he really felt for workers at a local metal foundry where his company, Doyle Exteriors, replaced a roof recently. Because of the molten metal and other processes that involve the use of intense heat inside the foundry, Doyle’s crews found temperature readings on the foundry’s roof of 150 degrees.

Doyle said most people never have to contend with that kind of heat, but he had a few pieces of roofer’s advice for anybody who is stuck doing anything even mildly strenuous outdoors over the next few blazing hot days:

Drink water—and don’t cheat yourself

Drink lots of it. Drink it even if you’re not thirsty because, as Doyle says, by the time you feel a strong thirst, your body already is likely dehydrated. “With a crew of five people, we find we’re filling a huge, 30-gallon cooler twice in a day,” Doyle said.

Take breaks

Start work as early as possible, and wrap up before the true heat of the day sets in. In early summer, when the days are longest, daytime highs can continue to ramp up well into the afternoon and linger long into the evening.

Consider long sleeves

Doyle says his strategy on work attire in the dog days of summer is to get as sweaty as possible as fast as possible. It’s easy to work up a lather on a 95-degree day when wear long-sleeved shirt like Doyle opts to. The Mayo Clinic advises people to consider wearing loose-fitting, lightweight long-sleeve T-shirts on blazing hot days because sleeves better protect the body from the pounding sun.

Doyle said he finds that a long-sleeve shirt in the summer promotes sweating, which in turn, he finds, promotes cooling off—as long as there is air moving.

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Taste the sweetness of summer: Where to pick berries near Madison

Strawberry picking is a summer ritual for many in Wisconsin, but the season doesn’t last long. According to the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association, strawberries are typically in season and available in the state from late May through early July. Weather and high demand play a role in the harvest, causing even shorter seasons for some farmers.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bear killed on Interstate 43 this morning

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A black bear was struck and killed at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning on Interstate 43 at the Hales Corners interchange. The incident occurred in Milwaukee County between Greenfield, Milwaukee and Hales Corners — east of New Berlin. According to James Burnett III, director, public...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin mother offers to wet nurse amidst formula shortage

MT. HOREB, Wis. — One Dane County woman said she will offer her services up as a wet nurse in direct response to the ongoing formula shortage. Brynn Eisele said it saddened her to see families forced into making unsafe decisions as supply chain issues with baby formulas continue. She said that was why she offered a time-honored but potentially taboo way to feed infants.
DANE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

High gas prices may grow popularity of some Wisconsin tourist towns

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.— Summer is king when it comes to tourism in Wisconsin, but high gas prices may have some visitors rethinking their plans. With gas prices hovering at about $5 a gallon throughout much of the state, and even higher in neighboring Illinois, some said they are planning to adjust where they go for the summer.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Heat Wave#Wisconsin#Roofer#Early Summer#Weather#Janesville
94.3 Lite FM

The Most Haunted Road in Wisconsin is Just East of Madison

According to one Wisconsin local, this is the legend all kids talked about growing up in the area. The road is Paradise Road and it is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. So what makes the road so haunted? It is located in the same town that the infamous Diane Borchardt case happened. Details of that case are graphic so I will opt out of giving you the gruesome details. If you are curious about the case, it is so famous that it was made into a movie and was covered on several true crime documentaries and shows.
WISCONSIN STATE
tonemadison.com

Breehan James’ “The Cottage” celebrates “Up North” Wisconsin vacation culture

The show of charming, nostalgic paintings is up at Arts + Literature Laboratory through August 13. In her exhibition The Cottage, showing through August 13 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, artist Breehan James documents the timelessness and beauty of the American “Up North” by creating intimate Plein-air gouache portraits of her family’s Forest County vacation cottage, built in the 1960s by her grandfather and his siblings. This place so rife with nostalgia is a portal connecting the past to the present, reaching from generation to generation, taking viewers back to the playful energy and blissful innocence of youth.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Stretch of Hwy. 14 west of Mazomanie closed during early morning rush hour

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office completely blocked off a stretch of Hwy. 14 outside of Mazomanie for about an hour Wednesday morning. A notification from the Wisconsin State Patrol around 7 a.m. reported that both directions of the highway were closed at Blynn Road, between Mazomanie and Arena. The closure was attributed to a traffic incident; however the nature of the incident was not indicated.
MAZOMANIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car crushed by trailer in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were reportedly hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a trailer tipped onto and crushed a car in a crash near the Spring Creek and Auburn Street cloverleaf, witnesses said. According to the owner of the car, his brother and his girlfriend took the vehicle without permission, and he reported it stolen. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Football Shows Off Recently Completed Barry Alvarez Field

The Wisconsin football program is showing off its recently completed Barry Alvarez Field. The former athletic director and head football coach apparently didn’t know about the naming honor until it was announced during his retirement ceremony last October. The south end zone renovation will include some new premium seating...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison gas prices fall for the first time in over two months, GasBuddy reports.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Finally some relief!”. For the first time in over two months, drivers in Madison and across the country got a break at the pump, according to GasBuddy’s latest weekly report. The long-awaited dip (even if it was just a nickel) earned the above reaction from the company’s head of petroleum analysis, who predicted the trend may continue, although the reason is not exactly positive.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This again’: Residents, neighborhood officials call for action in wake of latest dangerous crash on Williamson Street

MADISON, Wis. — Madison resident and former Williamson Street tenant Pete Baisden is unfortunately no stranger to crashes like Monday’s that saw a vehicle hit a building. “My first reaction was kind of just like ‘Ugh… this again,'” Baisden said. The crash Monday morning saw a vehicle hit the Willy Street Treasure Shop. The car only came to a stop...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

Colligan’s vehicle was found in the Royalton area near a family member’s home later that day with his phone and wallet still inside. Crews searched the Little Wolf River to try to find his body. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release he had been...
ROYALTON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police are training in Beloit

We are doing training at the Lincoln Academy today. This training was planned well before the tragedy in Uvalde. Being prepared is crucial for any critical incident,. and we are thankful to be partnering with the school today. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a...
ROCKFORD, IL
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy