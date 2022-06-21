Janesville roofer gives advice for beating this week's 100-degree heat

JANESVILLE

Ask Mitch Doyle, a Janesville area roofing contractor, about the sizzling heat we’re seeing this week. He’s got two words for you.

“It’s hot,” Doyle said Monday as the thermometer rose through Monday afternoon to top 93 degrees in Janesville. And getting hotter.

By now, we pretty much already know. This week will bring at least two days of heat index temps near 100 degrees, with daytime highs expected to linger around 90.

That’s weather that will do its best to wither thick, summertime lawns and sap even the sturdiest people. But how does heat like the kind we’re seeing this week feel from on top of a black asphalt or shiny metal roof?

“I’d say 130 degrees. Whatever the temperature on the ground is, add at least 30 degrees up on a roof,” Doyle said.

On Monday, Doyle had given his five-man roofing a crew the day off. He said the crew’s current job—a steep, residential roof—would be too tacky to traipse around on without visibly scuffing and damaging new shingles made out of the same dinosaur sauce that in the form of gasoline is running at about $5 a gallon.

“You just know when it gets to a certain temperature that the only thing you’ll get accomplished is making it look like a herd of elephants walked around on a brand-new roof,” Doyle said.

Doyle expects that Tuesday, with its 105-degree predicted heat index temperature, will spell another day off for his crew, as well.

There is also little relief on the horizon—for all but a few of the next several days following, the mercury is predicted to hit at least 88 degrees and muggy—a lingering heat wave that’ll bring increasing humidity to the fold as the month rolls on.

June of 2021 also cranked up the heat in southern Wisconsin. Weather data for Janesville shows that summer 2021 delivered 20 days of 90-degree-plus heat. June of last year packed more than half of those sweltering days—11 days of plus-90 temps, according to Gazette weather data.

Although working on a roof might be the ultimate hot job in summer, Doyle said he really felt for workers at a local metal foundry where his company, Doyle Exteriors, replaced a roof recently. Because of the molten metal and other processes that involve the use of intense heat inside the foundry, Doyle’s crews found temperature readings on the foundry’s roof of 150 degrees.

Doyle said most people never have to contend with that kind of heat, but he had a few pieces of roofer’s advice for anybody who is stuck doing anything even mildly strenuous outdoors over the next few blazing hot days:

Drink water—and don’t cheat yourself

Drink lots of it. Drink it even if you’re not thirsty because, as Doyle says, by the time you feel a strong thirst, your body already is likely dehydrated. “With a crew of five people, we find we’re filling a huge, 30-gallon cooler twice in a day,” Doyle said.

Take breaks

Start work as early as possible, and wrap up before the true heat of the day sets in. In early summer, when the days are longest, daytime highs can continue to ramp up well into the afternoon and linger long into the evening.

Consider long sleeves

Doyle says his strategy on work attire in the dog days of summer is to get as sweaty as possible as fast as possible. It’s easy to work up a lather on a 95-degree day when wear long-sleeved shirt like Doyle opts to. The Mayo Clinic advises people to consider wearing loose-fitting, lightweight long-sleeve T-shirts on blazing hot days because sleeves better protect the body from the pounding sun.

Doyle said he finds that a long-sleeve shirt in the summer promotes sweating, which in turn, he finds, promotes cooling off—as long as there is air moving.