Bronx-born rapper Lil Tjay was shot early Wednesday and required emergency surgery, where the artist is now doing better and is out of surgery but is not out of the woods yet. According to TMZ, it all went down in Edgewater, New Jersey, where law enforcement told the outlet that the rapper was shot just after midnight and was undergoing surgery earlier today. The extent of his wounds has not yet been revealed.

EDGEWATER, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO