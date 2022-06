TAMPA, Fla — According to the Human Rights Campaign, HRC, at the least 57 transgender or gender-nonconforming people had been violently killed in 2021. It’s a quantity that has steadily climbed for the previous couple of years and the HRC mentioned Black and brown trans women are most frequently the victims. This grim actuality is one which the trans group lives with daily.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO