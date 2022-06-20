Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5 Double Play' game

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday postponed a murder trial until January in the case of a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and wounding others at a Michigan high school. Lawyers for Ethan Crumbley said a September trial date wouldn't leave enough time to go...
Several pieces of legislation passed through the Michigan Legislature and were signed into law by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during the week of June 13. Bills covered everything from allowing 17-year-old wait staff to sell and serve alcohol (House Bill 4232) to updating Michigan's high school curriculum to include a financial literacy course as a first for the state (House Bill 5190).
Michigan residents are invited to attend a free virtual Alzheimer's educational conference in July organized by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Caregivers, people living with a dementia-related illness, professionals and anyone wishing to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease can participate in the conference, according to a Thursday press release issued by the foundation.
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack on the central California coast Wednesday, police said. The attack occurred at midmorning at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) south of San Francisco, the Pacific Grove Police Department said in a statement.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits volunteers from offering ballot-booth help to multiple voters who have physical disabilities or are unable to read or write. The federal lawsuit contends Missouri's limits on voter assistance violate federal voting...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Health and Human Services are on the hook for $200,000 in attorneys fees collected from a lawsuit resolved by the state's Supreme Court more than a year and a half ago. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy will...
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who lied on his application for federal coronavirus business stimulus funds and then used some of the $400,000 he received to pay his mortgage has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, federal prosecutors said. Adley Bernadin, 44, of Stoughton, entered his plea in U.S....
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators are likely to hear a barrage of criticism Thursday on a plan to slash fossil fuel use and reach carbon neutrality by 2045, a proposal that would require a sweeping shift in how the state powers its massive economy in the face of climate change.
