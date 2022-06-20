Second person charged in St. Patrick's Day death of Palos Hills Marine Daniel Martinez 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A second person has now been charged in connection with the murder of a suburban U.S. Marine.

Daniel Martinez of Palos Hills was stabbed to death outside a bar , while visiting friends in Boston last Saint Patrick's Day.

A bouncer from the bar is accused of killing Martinez during a fight. Now, a second bar employee has been indicted as an accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors have not yet revealed what role the 34-year-old woman played.