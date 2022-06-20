ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Hills, IL

Second person charged in St. Patrick's Day death of Palos Hills Marine Daniel Martinez

By CBS Chicago Team
 2 days ago

Second person charged in St. Patrick's Day death of Palos Hills Marine Daniel Martinez 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A second person has now been charged in connection with the murder of a suburban U.S. Marine.

Daniel Martinez of Palos Hills was stabbed to death outside a bar , while visiting friends in Boston last Saint Patrick's Day.

A bouncer from the bar is accused of killing Martinez during a fight. Now, a second bar employee has been indicted as an accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors have not yet revealed what role the 34-year-old woman played.

CBS Chicago

Man shot, 'gravely' wounded on Red Line train at 47th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was left in serious condition Tuesday evening after being shot on a CTA Red Line train.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, emergency crews rushed the victim from the 47th Street Red Line station and loaded him into an ambulance after his ride on the 'L' took a horrible turn.At 7:49 p.m., the man was shot in the last car of a train at the 47th Street station in the median of the Dan Ryan Expressway. The man got into a quarrel with another man, who took out a gun and shot him in the back...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police investigating after woman shot, killed in Oak Park parking lot

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed in Oak Park early Wednesday morning.  Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head area in a parking lot, at 100 Chicago Ave, around 1:52 a.m. A witness say two male offenders approached the victim from behind, fired a shot, and took their belongings. They were also seen fleeing the scene in the woman's dark Chrysler vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen shot through window inside home in West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen is seriously wounded after being struck by gunfire through a window while inside a home in West Chatham overnight. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, in the 8000 block of South Harvard.Chicago police say the 15-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.No one is in custody. Area two detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
