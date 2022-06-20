Manchester United are closing in on signing £40m Ajax star Antony as their first summer signing since Erik ten Hag's arrival... with Red Devils officials in Amsterdam to get the deal across the line

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on their first major signing of the summer with Antony on his way from Ajax in a £40million move.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful season with the Eredivisie title winners, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in new United boss Erik ten Hag's final season at the club.

This has led to the Brazilian, who has made nine senior international appearances, attracting interest from some of Europe's top sides including United and rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Ajax forward Antony for £40million

Brazilian Antony celebrates Ajax winning the league at the Johan Cruyff Arena last month

United officials are due in Amsterdam to get a deal for the Brazilian over the line, according to The Sun.

Antony could be keen to follow in the footsteps of former boss ten Hag, who he personally thanked after departing the Dutch giants.

The Brazilian posted on Instagram: 'I want to thank you for everything you taught me. Know that I will always stand with you if you need me.'

New United boss Erik ten Hag is embarking on a difficult rebuild at the club this summer

Ten Hag, who has already begun work at United, is embarking on a difficult rebuild at the club this summer after a season in which much of the squad struggled to live up to the standards expected at the club.

A number of players, including Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic, have already announced they will be leaving the club this summer with others expected to follow them out of the door.

Antony could be the first part of United's rebuild this summer with plenty of work to be done as they look to put their miserable campaign behind them that saw them finish sixth in the Premier League.

The Dutch boss is also targeting Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber and former Ajax and now Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong among many others targets.