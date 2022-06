Council member Randy DeFoor has announced her intention of ending political service as a city council member in 2023. “It has been a tremendous honor to represent you, the citizens of District 14, on the City Council of Jacksonville,” said DeFoor in a press release. “My love and gratitude for my constituents/neighbors only grew and continues to grow. These neighborhoods have been my home for all of my life, and generations of both sides of my family before me, so this was a venture of the heart, not politics, a call not an ambition.”

