Louisville football gets commitment from top-ranked 2023 running back recruit Rueben Owens

It only took one weekend in the 502 for Rueben Owens to decide Louisville is where he wants to play college football.

Owens, the No. 1 running back prospect in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings , committed Monday night to coach Scott Satterfield and the Cardinals. The rising senior and five-star prospect from Texas will play one more season at El Campo High School before coming to U of L.

Owens' commitment is historic for Louisville. As the No. 16 overall prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings of the 2023 class, he is among the highest-ranked football recruits to ever commit to the Cardinals. He's also the first five-star athlete to commit to U of L since former Male High School running back Michael Bush joined the program's 2003 recruiting class.

Owens has received scholarship offers from more than 20 Power 5 programs and just visited TCU in the beginning of June. In announcing his decision , however, the running back prospect wrote that he's "always been a trailblazer, and aimed to create my own legacy on the road less traveled in hopes of inspiring others to believe in themselves."

He followed his commitment announcement with another on Twitter: "I will not be taking no more visits unless it’s to Louisville."

On film, Owens showcases everything coaches want from an all-purpose back. He is adept at finding running lanes, hitting them quickly, shedding contact and turning on the afterburners when he reaches the open field.

Owens is also a legitimate receiving threat out of the backfield. Nick Harris of Rivals.com said the running back "hauled in multiple acrobatic catches" while playing for Premium LA during a recent 7-on-7 tournament in Las Vegas.

"(Owens) especially excelled in the red zone with back shoulder grabs," Harris wrote of the running back, "proving his potential as a three-down back at the next level and beyond."

Owens' quarterback at that 7-on-7 event was none other than four-star 2023 Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson , who's pushed on social media for many top prospects to commit to the Cardinals and on June 4 tweeted , "The Nations #1 RB, Rueben Owens to The Ville."

After learning of Owens' commitment on Monday, Clarkson tweeted , "Still not done." Less than 30 minutes later, he told his Twitter followers to "expect another one."

Owens made his first visit to Louisville over the weekend alongside Clarkson and 16 other prospects. The group had dinner in an airplane hanger and posed for a photoshoot at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, according to their social media feeds. Later that evening, the prospects checked out Churchill Downs.

More than a handful of those visitors, like Clarkson, had already committed to play for the Cardinals, including four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Others, such as four-star offensive lineman Madden Sanker and four-star edge defender Jaybron Harvey, remain undecided.

Satterfield and his staff are hoping those undecided players will choose join what's shaping up to be an impressive 2023 recruiting class, currently ranked in the top 15 nationally according to 247 Sports' composite rankings .

