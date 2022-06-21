Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Park High School to host Mobile Food Pantry every 4th Wednesday

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Washington Park High School will host a Mobile Food Pantry on every 4th Wednesday of the month. The food pantry is bringing healthy food directly to areas that are in need. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has refrigerated trucks to transport food in pre-packaged boxes.

The boxes of food will b available for pick up at Washington Park High School, 1901 12th St., in Racine. Attendees are able to take what they need, free of charge, from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. every 4th Wednesday, each month.

“This is open to all families in the community and no preregistration is required. You can also pick up for neighbors who may not be able to make it out,” said a Washington Park High School representative.

About Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is an independent and local nonprofit organization that has been feeding Wisconsinites since 1982. As the leading local hunger-relief organization in the state, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin distributes food to nearly 400 pantries and meal programs across 35 eastern Wisconsin counties.

Additional Resources

Additional information about food resources can be found by visiting the Racine County Eye Community Resource Directory.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.