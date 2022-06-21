ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Youngster Popovici, veteran Ledecky take glory in swimming worlds

By Peter BERLIN, Ferenc ISZA
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfBvu_0gGlriJh00
David Popovici reacts to his gold /AFP

A teenage prince grabbed his first title, while a veteran queen of swimming reclaimed her throne in the first two finals of the World Championships on Monday in Budapest.

David Popovici, a 17-year-old Romanian, seized the men's 200m freestyle title in 1min 43.21sec to break the world junior record he set in qualifying.

"My goal was to go as fast as I can," he said.

Katie Ledecky, who reclaimed the 1,500m women's freestyle title, finishing almost 15 seconds ahead of her closest pursuer, said her approach was similar.

"I was having a good one, the goal was to just lock into a pace," she said.

In the women's 100m backstroke final, American Regan Smith retained her title by edging Canadian Kylie Masse.

Popovici overhauled Olympic champion Tom Dean in the third 50m-lap.

"It was a strong lap, that's all I can say," said the youngster from Bucharest.

"The plan was to go out fast, not this fast though, but I guess I can surprise myself."

Another teenager, 19-year-old South Korean Hwang Sun-woo, grabbed second. Dean held on for third.

"I was on for a decent time," said Dean.

"It's not easy to see him ahead, you got to give it to him, 1:43:2, bloody hell, but that's been the case in this meet, the impossible seems impossible until it's done, and these youngsters seem to be doing just that."

Popovici became the first Romanian man to win gold at the worlds.

"The most fun is during the race because on the last lap I was saying to myself 'This is the biggest race of my life thus far and I want to make it memorable for me and everyone else'," he said.

His time was the fourth fastest in the event's history and the second fastest, behind Michael Phelps, since streamlined suits were banned in 2009.

His swim was also faster than the best career time of another swimming legend, Australian Ian Thorpe.

"It's an honour and very flattering to be compared to Ian Thorpe," Popovici said.

"I just met him two days ago, he said if I win gold he would try to make it to award the gold medal to me, so I guess I'll see him soon. I guess Michael Phelps (is an inspiration) just like for other kids."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwC1Q_0gGlriJh00
Katie Ledecky enjoys her 1500m freestyle gold /AFP

Ledecky touched in at 15min 30.15sec. Fellow American Katie Grimes finished 14.74sec behind with Australian Lani Pallister at 18.81.

She had won three straight 1500m world titles before illness forced her to withdraw from the 2019 final in Gwangju, South Korea. She rebounded to win gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

Ledecky, who won her first major championship gold in the London Olympics in 2012, is an old-timer by distance swimming standards but at 25 years old is 11 years younger than Chilean Kristel Koebrich who was eighth.

"I won't be doing this when I'm 36," said Ledecky.

Smith won the last world title but was third in last year's Olympics.

She made the most of the absence of Tokyo gold medallist Australian Kaylee McKeown and took revenge on the silver medallist, Canadian Masse.

Smith finished 0.18sec ahead of Masse.

American Claire Curzan continued the evening's fashion for 17-year-old medallists by finishing third.

"I knew it was going to be a really tight field and it was really going to hurt towards the end," Smith said.

"I've had a best time in three years, but tonight's about place not time."

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships with her quick reaction. The United States coach knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine on Wednesday. The...
SWIMMING & SURFING
AFP

Can world number 1,204 win Wimbledon? Serena eyes greatest triumph

Ranked a lowly 1,204 in the world and without a competitive singles match in 12 months, Serena Williams will sweep into Wimbledon targeting what would be her greatest triumph. With her 41st birthday just three months away, Williams hasn't played a singles tie on tour since limping out of Wimbledon in tears in the first round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in 2021.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaylee Mckeown
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Regan Smith
Person
Kylie Masse
Person
Ian Thorpe
NBC Sports

Katie Ledecky breaks female record for most swimming worlds medals

BUDAPEST — Katie Ledecky decided last fall to drop the individual 200m freestyle from her program, at least for one year. In a recent interview, she added one line to the end of her explanation about focusing on longer events in 2022. “I still feel confident in my 200m...
swimswam.com

Canada Racks Up The Hardware On Night 5 Of World Championships

LCM (50-meter format) The nation of Canada came up big tonight in Budapest, medaling in four out of the five finals to make a move in the overall swimming medal table at these World Championships. 15-year-old Summer McIntosh kicked off the night in style with a new World Junior Record...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#London Olympics#Romanian#Sec#American#Canadian#South Korean
swimswam.com

FINA Releases Qualifying Times For 2022 SC World Championships In Melbourne

The event will take place from December 13-18, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, after it was removed from the Russian city of Kazan. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The qualifying standards for the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne have been released. See the qualifying times here. The...
SPORTS
thecomeback.com

FINA decision on transgender swimmers garners strong reactions

FINA, the international federation recognized by the International Olympic Committee for overseeing international competitions for water sports, including swimming, ruled Sunday that it will restrict the participation of transgender athletes in major women’s competitions while also creating a group to establish an “open” category for some events that they can participate in.
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Swimming-Trans Athlete Ivy Slams FINA Policy as 'Unscientific'

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Transgender cyclist Veronica Ivy questioned the move by swimming's governing body FINA to restrict the participation of trans athletes in elite women's competitions, telling Reuters that there had not been enough research to guide such decisions. Ivy also criticised FINA's plans to explore an "open" category as...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Examiner

Global sports organizations are following FINA's lead, protecting women's sports

When FINA issued new restrictions on men competing in women’s swimming, it chose the integrity of its sport over the ludicrous demands of transgender activists. In the process, it showed other global sports organizations that they don’t need to be afraid of protecting their sports. FINA declared that...
FIFA
NBC News

Olympic soccer star Tobin Heath appears to come out with 'I am gay' artwork

Olympic soccer star Tobin Heath appeared to come out after sharing photos of her new painting featuring block letters spelling out “I am gay.”. The 34-year-old U.S. women’s national team striker was pictured standing in front of her artwork, “Out Now,” in an Instagram post Tuesday that was captioned, “i’m gonna be in a museum.”
SOCCER
AFP

AFP

67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy