Dothan, AL

2022 Future Masters: Local golfers compete in 10-U Age Group

By Justin McNelley
wtvy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local golfers are in the hunt in the 10-U age group at the 73rd Press Thornton Future Masters. Mac Steltenpohl...

www.wtvy.com

wtvy.com

Future Masters Tournament namesake prepares for first round play

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was the calm before the storm today at the Dothan Country Club, as the final group of junior golfers hit the course for a practice round. There are several Wiregrass natives competing in the 15-18 age group in this year’s Press Thornton Future Masters including tournament namesake Luke Thornton.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

2022 Future Masters: Final Round 11 & 12 age group

2022 Future Masters: Final Round 10-Under age group. Proud To Be A Farmer: Family garden grows in 3D Farms. This edition of Proud To Be A Farmer focuses on a family garden that grew into one Headland's newest produce businesses. Pet of the Week: Get to know Franko. Updated: 11...
HEADLAND, AL
wtvy.com

Proud To Be A Farmer: Family garden grows in 3D Farms

2022 Future Masters: Final Round 10-Under age group. We have another edition of our "Pet Of The Week" segment, as Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa Gideon has us meet the feisty 1-year-old Franko!. Talking with 2022 Future Masters 10-U winner Logan McGinn. Updated: 7 hours ago. WTVY spoke with Logan McGinn,...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

“Wired Week” 2022 in full swing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wired Ministries’ annual event is back in full swing after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19. “Wired Week” brings local students together to take part on community projects in Dothan. Youth from 22 area churches are involved. Painting both the outside and...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Troy offering 2 free online courses

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University will be offering a great opportunity this summer for those interested in bulking up their educational resume. The university announced that beginning July 11, Troy will offer two free-four week courses through their online program. The courses will run through August 8, and are open to anyone regardless of enrollment at Troy.
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

A social media sensation is leaving his mark in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man who has already walked around the edges of the United States once before has made a pitstop in Dothan on his latest trip. David Cruz started his current trip in Pennsylvania, as he is on his way to Miami, Florida. From there, Cruz...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

New Taco Bell opens on the southside of Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan taco lovers rejoice! A new Taco Bell has just opened in the Circle City. The new restaurant, located at 3168 South Oates Street, opened its doors on Monday. The southside Taco Bell will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Animal Rescue introduces WTVY to its newest rescue during a segment of Pet of the Week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our newest pet of the week is a animal is a 1-year-old gray and white male tabby cat named Franko. Feisty and full of vocals, Franko came to the animal shelter as a stray and is looking for a place to call home. Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon shared some of his most unique qualities with News4 including his love of attention and playing.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Chris Richardson defeats Seth Brooks in circuit judge’s race

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan attorney Chris Richardson has defeated Seth Brooks to win the Republican nomination in the 20th district circuit judge’s race. The winner will likely replace Judge Larry Anderson who is retiring after 25 years on the bench. There is no opposition in the November general election.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

Former Enterprise baseball star transferring to Troy

Former Enterprise High School baseball star Parker Sessions announced on Monday his intention to transfer to Troy University to continue his college baseball career. Sessions played his high school baseball career at Enterprise, where he earned 2021 ASWA Second-Team All-State honors from his shortstop position along with making the Dothan Eagle Super 12 list and playing in the 2020 AHSAA All-Star Baseball Game for Team South. As a senior at EHS, Sessions boasted a .468 batting average in 27 games with 20 RBIs, one home run, 36 stolen bases and 23 runs scored. He also earned a .629 slugging percentage and as a defender, he earned a .912 fielding percentage with 37 putouts, 67 assists and six double plays. In his Enterprise career, Sessions earned a .301 batting average with a .433 on-base percentage and .975 fielding percentage.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan now asking residents to reduce afternoon power usage

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Utilities is now asking residents to reduce energy usage in the afternoon. In a release, the city asked that customers help conserve energy Wednesday and Thursday between the hours of 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The city also asked customers with rooms or buildings...
DOTHAN, AL
FingerLakes1

Geneva High School announces valedictorian and salutatorian

Although this year’s Geneva High School valedictorian will spend the next few years in Boston, she may someday find herself walking the halls of her alma mater again. En-Ya Shen’s next time at Geneva High School, though, she could be the teacher instead of the student, or even, someday, the superintendent.
GENEVA, NY
wtvy.com

Britt wraps up campaigning with visit to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Katie Boyd Britt will wrap up her campaign for U.S. Senate with a stop in the Wiregrass on Monday night. The event will take place at McLin’s Restaurant in Daleville beginning at 5:30 p.m. Britt made a similar stop leading up to the GOP primary in May.
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Doctors and researchers encourage people to be mindful of their brain health

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alzheimer’s and Dementia affect millions of people worldwide. Changes in the brains of people with the disease can start decades before the person actually experiences symptoms, that’s according to the AHEAD Study. With June being Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month, doctors and researchers of...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Utilities request customers to conserve water and energy

This will be the last Future Masters to be played on the course as it currently stands. “Alabamians and Americans alike are hurting, and it’s a real shame President Biden is failing to address the problem,” said Governor Ivey. “Folks across our state need relief, but I do not believe that relief will come through a fuel tax suspension at the federal or state levels."
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Nursing students volunteer at camp for children with diabetes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Practical nursing students from Wallace Community College, Wallace and Sparks campuses, volunteered at the Camp Seale Harris Dothan Day Camp. According to a press release, the day camp is a medically-supervised, fun camp experience and family connection to year-round support for Wiregrass children ages 5 –15 living with diabetes.
DOTHAN, AL

