Gamespot

The Silver Coin #11 - The Diner

In 1978, a firefighter finds a strange silver coin in the charred ruins of a nightclub. He quickly learns exactly what he can use it to do. What happens when a dark mind harnesses the coin’s power and unleashes it on those who least expect it? Find out in this chapter of THE SILVER COIN.
NewsBreak
outsidemagazine

This Bunny Hops Up 4,000-Foot Peaks

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Meet Moose, the hiking bunny from New Hampshire. Moose has become a celebrity on the social media platform TikTok, where her...
Gamespot

House of Slaughter #1 - The Butcher's Mark

Discover the inner workings of the House of Slaughter in this new horror series exploring the secret history of the Order that forged Erica Slaughter into the monster hunter she is today. You know Aaron Slaughter as Erica's handler and rival. But before he donned the black mask, Aaron was a teenager training within the House of Slaughter. Surviving within the school is tough enough, but it gets even more complicated when Aaron falls for a mysterious boy destined to be his competition. Dive deeper into the world of Something is Killing the Children in this first story arc by co-creator James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House on the Lake) and co-writer Tate Brombal (Barbalien), with art by rising star Chris Shehan (The Autumnal) and co-creator Werther Dell’Edera (Razorblades).
Gamespot

Usagi Yojimbo: Lone Goat and Kid #6

Yagi, once an honored samurai, is now disgraced and banished from his clan. He makes his living as a professional assassin traveling with his son, Gorogoro. His former clan, though, wants him dead and have sent many samurai after him. None of them survived their encounter. Counselor Wakame has come up with a bold new plan: hire Yagi to kill a warrior equally as skilled-the ronin Usagi!
Gamespot

This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home

Looking to play a few virtual rounds of golf, but need something a bit more realistic than Mario Golf: Super Rush? Consider checking out the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim - Home Golf MicroSimulator, which lets you swing clubs at home to perfect your skills before heading out to the links. Right now, you can snag the advanced system for just $205, which includes everything you need to get set up with the 4K golfing simulator. Amazon sells the SLX MicroSim for $235, so you're saving a nice chunk of cash by purchasing through GameSpot Deals.
Gamespot

Pachi Pachi 2 on a roll

Sign In to follow. Follow Pachi Pachi 2 on a roll, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Cube Decider

Sign In to follow. Follow Cube Decider, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

More Than 6,000 PC Games Are Discounted In Huge New Sale

Fanatical’s Red Hot Sale is now live, offering big price cuts on some of today’s most popular games. Aside from discounts on Neon White, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and other hits, Fanatical is giving away a free mystery gift when you spent more than $10 on a single order.
One Green Planet

Marvel the Pony Rescued from Slaughter Now Enjoys His Soft Comfy Bed

Marvel was saved with 64 other mini horses from being sent to slaughter in Oklahoma. Thanks to Little Hooves Rescue, all the horses found new homes. Marvel was one of the last ones left, and The Gentle Barn was so grateful to take him home and give him the life he deserves. The other horses and donkeys at the sanctuary were so excited when he first arrived and rushed over to greet their new friend.
