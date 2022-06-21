Mayor Lightfoot names Monique Scott new 24th Ward alderman

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has chosen the new alderman for the 24th Ward.

Lightfoot named Monique Scott, the sister of recently departed 24th Ward alderman Michael Scott Jr.

“Monique Scott has been a dedicated and active member of the North Lawndale community for her entire life,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “There is no one better suited to lead the residents of the 24th Ward at this critical time for recovery and development. Furthermore, Monique has the resourcefulness and community connectedness to work across sectors to get things done. I look forward to working with her as she takes on this new role.”

Scott currently serves as a supervisor at the Chicago Park District. Before her role with the city’s Park District, Scott worked for 14 years as a North Lawndale Christian Health Center health consultant.

“I am honored to be chosen to represent the hardworking men and women of the 24 th Ward,” said Monique Scott. “Building on the work of the previous alderman, I will strive to bring economic development and safety to my residents. At this crucial moment, I am excited to serve my community and make North Lawndale a better place for all.”

A confirmation vote by the full City Council on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Michael Scott Jr. served as an alderman for seven years before resigning last month to take a job at Cine-Space. He remains a Democratic committeeman for the 24th Ward.

