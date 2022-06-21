4 dream scenarios 49ers can hope for during 2022 season

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson commented on joining a new team and city for the first time in his NFL career after being traded by the Seahawks this offseason. “It’s been a blessing just to come here, just to come to an amazing city like Denver, to be a part of it with so many amazing teammates and great coaching staff,” Wilson said via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “But also, once the trade was going to happen, I said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.’ And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so I think we’ve got a chance.”

