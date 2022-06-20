Pistol Shrimp Sweep Doubleheader

The number 50 means different things to different people. For the local Boy Scouts of America, it means 50 years of volunteering, fun and adventure. The W. D. Boyce Council encompasses 14 counties, including La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties and will celebrate 50 years in 2023. A Cub Scout Camp last weekend in Peru kicked off their 50th Anniversary celebration.
Have you ever wondered what it would've been like to live in the old frontier days? You can get a taste of what it was like this Saturday in Streator. The Midwest Primitive Rendezvous is happening at Marilla Park. Doing their best to reenact the fur trade in North America from 1680-1840, campers will test their frontier skills for nearly a week. Seminars will include: archery; rifle shooting; quilt making; basket weaving; and cooking. Some of the interesting things you can learn to make at the Midwest Primitive Rendezvous are a leather fly swatter, fishing kit, and fire starting kit.
A memorial to Wild Bill Hickok is getting a new neighbor in Troy Grove. Dedication of a historical marker will be this Saturday in memory of Prudence Crandall. The teacher fought racial bigotry in New England before doing the same throughout La Salle County until her death in 1890. Crandall...
A case involving a hefty amount of deadly drugs is moving forward in Ottawa. A La Salle County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted 41-year-old Donisha Crawford of Rock Island on a Class X felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. She was pulled over on Interstate 80 earlier this month near La Salle and found to allegedly have a large amount of heroin and fentanyl.
Transforming an old gas station into a community center is a vision shared by many in Marseilles. A grand opening is planned for this Saturday at 1 at the site of a new MCMA Community Center. The city is teaming with the Marseilles Ministerial Association to turn the old Casey's on West Bluff Street into a place for after school programs, homework help, summer lunches, art, music and language learning.
If you have the need for speed in Mendota, you've been put on notice. The Mendota Police Department is using its Facebook page to announce a crackdown on speeding in residential areas. They say increased enforcement can play a major role in helping to remind neighborhood drivers to slow down and observe the posted speed limit.
