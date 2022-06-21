ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongah, WV

Papa Joe’s Famous Meats comes back to Monongah

By Makayla Schindler
 2 days ago

MONONGAH, W.Va. (WBOY) — Papa Joe’s Famous Meats held its grand opening in the town of Monongah on the morning of Monday, June 20.

John Aloi is the owner of Papa Joe’s, and his father, son and wife help run the store. There are three generations of family members continuing the legacy of Aloi’s great-grandfather, who was originally the holder of the sausage recipe.

The owners make their sausage and sandwiches fresh daily. They have a meat grinder that they use in the back of the store that they put pork butts in. Then they grind it up and run it through a sausage stuffer.

Restaurant Road Trip: Goodfellas Bistro & Catering

The owner’s favorite item is the Italian sausage slider, also known as the “Sinisi Slider.” The sandwich is named after Aloi’s cousin, Sam Sinisi, who would make it all the time, so they wanted to carry it on. Other items on their menu can be found here .

This meat shop opening was actually a re-establishment. Aloi’s great-grandfather opened a market in Farmington around 1969 when he started making sausage. John Aloi got the recipe in December of 2021, so they started making it to try it out. They ended up giving between 500 and 600 pounds of hand-stuffed sausage away to family members. Everyone liked it, which made them decide they were going to open the shop to continue “Papa Joe’s” legacy.

“We have roots going back to the early nineteen-hundreds, right here in town,” Aloi said. “Matter fact, down by town hall on Shaver’s Street, is where my great-great-grandmother was, my great-great-aunt Mary Roscoe, and then my great-grandmother, ‘Momma K.’ And they all grew up here in Monongah and Monongah’s got a pretty good Italian group of people here, so we’re happy to bring the sausage back.”

Aloi has been cooking for twenty to thirty years and was in the military for twenty-six years. He has traveled south of Alabama and north of Wisconsin, where people from all of the states in between have tried his pepperoni rolls, though West Virginia is the only state known for having pepperoni rolls. He has been sharing family recipes for years.

Our pleasure—things invented in West Virginia

You can find Papa Joe’s Famous Meats at 3349 Freedom Highway, Monongah, WV 26554. They are open Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

