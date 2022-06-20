ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midday Fix: Details on ‘Pride Power Hour’ – drinks for a great cause!

By Kristina Miller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Fulton Market restaurant will be featured per day, where 50% of total beverage sales will be donated to Brave Space Alliance, the first black and trans-led lgbtq+...

WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Pork Spare Ribs & Potato Salad

4 Chicago iconic sauces: Chicago Sauce, Chicago Fire Sauce, Chicago Fry Sauce, & Gangster Sauce. These sauces are brand new, made in Chicagoland by a Chicagoan. Made by Big Fork Brands, creators of Bacon Sausage, Craft Pork Jerky, and Craft Pork Snack Sticks, they have the essence of Chicago and put it in a bottle.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

VOTE NOW: Where is Chicago’s best hot dog?

After receiving nearly 300 submissions highlights nearly 80 separate delicious hot dogs across the Chicago area, we have narrowed it down to ten restaurants. Now we need your help to determine the top five hot dogs in Chicago!. Cast your vote below to let us know where to find the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Short Rib & Grits

Copa Carnivale: Copa Carnivale is a lively and immersive dinner and show featuring Brazilian dancers, feathered showgirls, live music and an acrobatic aerialist. Reservations can be made now for the June 30 Event. The Alley: The Alley at Carnivale is a night of music and memories, featuring live performances from...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Gardener’s Toolbox: Hot Weather Lawn Care Tips

● What specific stresses are our lawns experiencing this season?. o Our lawns are experiencing lack of moisture caused by weather stresses. Our area had cool temps in May, then a period of quick rains followed by hot temperatures the past couple of weeks. Quick rains produced a lot of water during a short period of time, but it wasn’t beneficial to turf. Moisture either evaporated or ran off the soil.
WHEELING, IL
WGN TV

Billionaire Ken Griffin moving hedge fund Citadel to Miami

CHICAGO — The state’s richest person is moving his hedge fund Citadel to Miami. Ken Griffin, who is worth around $25 billion, announced Thursday that both the hedge fund and market making business, Citadel Securities are moving, according to Billboard. The moves are expected to take multiple years...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

17-year-old shot to death in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot to death early Thursday morning in Little Village. At around 1:45 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of South Kedvale on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 17-year-old boy was outside when a blue SUV pulled up. Police said...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police unveil foot pursuit policy

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police officers will no longer be allowed to chase people on foot simply because they run away or give chase over minor offenses, the department said Tuesday, more than a year after two foot pursuits ended with officers fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy and 22-year-old man. The new policy adheres closely to […]
WGN TV

Fallen firefighter’s family devastated after shooting

CHICAGO — Family of a firefighter who recently died after being shot last September is devastated. Tim Eiland, 33, was shot on Sept. 11, 2021 in West Pullman. Last week, Eiland’s sister, Elishama Wright, received a phone call that her brother had died. Wright said a doctor at South Suburban Hospital, where he was transferred, told the family there was a problem with his feeding tube. The amount of liquid administered affected his organs, family said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Indiana man sentenced to 51 months in Chicago VA hospital shooting

CHICAGO — An Indianapolis man with schizophrenia was sentenced to 51 months in prison Tuesday, six months after he pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a rifle that he fired at a VA hospital on Chicago’s Near West Side three years ago. Bernard Harvey, 43, was arrested Aug. 19, 2019, shortly after he fired several rifle […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

NALEO conference to focus on better opportunities for Latinos across Illinois, country

CHICAGO — Latino leaders in elected and appointed positions are gathering in downtown Chicago for a three-day conference. The focus is on creating better opportunities for Latinos across the state of Illinois and country.  NALEO, which stands for National Association of Latino Elected Officials, is one of the largest gatherings of Latino policy makers and elected […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Scoop Jackson juggles NBA draft options for Bulls

CHICAGO – Draft day is here and who the Bulls will take is anybody’s guess. Scoop Jackson has a few guys in mind. He offered up some potential picks Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley should keep their eye on like Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams, whether there is any merit to the Rudy Gobert rumors and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Finance committee votes to reset speed camera threshold

CHICAGO — The battle over Chicago’s speed cameras is accelerating. On Tuesday, the City Council’s Finance Committee voted, 16 to 15, to reset Mayor Lightfoot’s speed camera ticket threshold from 6 miles per hour back to 10 miles per hour. The rollback was introduced by Ald. Anthony Beale and the final vote is set for Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

City committee unanimously favors new cooling ordinance

CHICAGO — On Tuesday, the city’s Zoning Committee gave the nod to a new cooling ordinance that aims to prevent heat-related deaths. The unanimous decision comes amid another sweltering week in Chicago. The ordinance goes before the full City Council for approval on Wednesday. “I am not one...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago election officials: Early vote totals low

CHICAGO — The Illinois primary is less than a week away and while election officials say vote totals are low right now they are optimistic. The Chicago Board of Elections held a press conference Thursday and said they believe history will repeat itself for Tuesday’s midterm elections. Marisel Hernandez is with the board and said […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

