Poplar Bluff, MO

Suspect taken into custody in Poplar Bluff over case of possible assault and kidnapping

By Clayton Hester
KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in case involving a possible assault and kidnapping. Keaton Rexroad...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

Man accused of shooting, killing sister in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his sister in Pemiscot County. Police were called at 6:51 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 to a home on County Highway 415 in reference to a shooting. According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Police investigating 2 stabbings, assault in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are working to learn more about two apparent stabbings and an assault reported on Tuesday, June 21. Officers first responded to a call that a male had been assaulted by several people while he was walking down the street. When they arrived at the...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
kfmo.com

Remains Found Following Missing Person Investigation

(Cape Girardeau County, MO) The remains of a Marquand woman, 21 year old Jessi Wilfong who had been missing since May 25th, have been found following an investigation by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department. A press release from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson indicates information received on Saturday, June 18th led deputies to a location in close proximity to a previously searched residence. Investigation revealed the site of a recently dug portion of ground inside a barn structure where the remains of Wilfong were buried. An autopsy performed on Monday, June 20th determined the cause of death was a homicide. Teresa L. Baumgartner is facing charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Investigation filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Wednesday, June 22nd. The investigation is ongoing and officials anticipate additional charges. KFMO B104 News will have updates as information is made available from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Butler County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
County
Butler County, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Police investigating juvenile injured in ‘large’ fight

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was transported to a hospital after what police were told was a large fight in Caruthersville. Police were called to the East Haven Apartments on Monday, June 20 after receiving a report of 30 to 40 people fighting. When officers arrived, they learned a...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Man accused of threatening group with knife

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he threatened a group of people at a Paragould home. According to court documents, officers were called to an undisclosed residence on June 21 regarding an “altercation involving a weapon.”. The victims told investigators a “white male...
PARAGOULD, AR
KFVS12

Man arrested on kidnapping charge

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police arrested a man accused of kidnapping on Saturday, June 18. According to Chief Tony Jones, the family of a possible kidnapping victim called police to report their loved one was being held against their will and would not be freed unless they paid a ransom. The family said the accused kidnapper didn’t say how much he wanted.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Teens arrested after police found marijuana, handguns in car

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) – A group of teenagers was arrested over the weekend after Hayti officers found marijuana and handguns in a car. According to the Hayti Police Department, at 1:00 a.m., Saturday, June 18, officers found a car parked on the walking track at the baseball field. When...
HAYTI, MO
#Kidnapping#Violent Crime#Butler County Sheriff
KFVS12

1 driver killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3

One driver was killed and one driver was flown to a hospital with injuries after a four-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 near the Union-Alexander County line Monday morning. 2 drivers seriously injured in head-on crash on Route 3 near Grand Tower. Updated: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT. |
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Potosi Woman Injured in Iron County Crash

(Pilot Knob) A woman from Potosi was injured in a one vehicle accident Saturday night in Iron County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on County Road 103, a couple miles west of Pilot Knob when a Chevy Equinox driven by 61-year-old Eugenia Wilkinson ran off the road, struck a ditch and then hit a fence.
IRON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crash shuts down Rte. 3 at Union-Alexander County line

A deadly multi-vehicle shutdown Route 3 at the Union-Alexander County line for several hours on Monday. 2 drivers seriously injured in head-on crash on Route 3 near Grand Tower. Updated: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT. |. Two drivers were seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Bear in Patton, Mo.

If you're interested in a career in public service, the City of Cape Girardeau could be looking for you. The City will hold a job fair tomorrow at the Osage Center. A major delivery corporation is preparing to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in Southern Illinois.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kait 8

Man accused of raping child, threatening witness

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a homeless Paragould man Wednesday after a young child said he raped her. According to court documents, on Jan. 7, the Paragould Police Department received a report regarding a 9-year-old girl who had been sexually abused. During a subsequent interview by an Arkansas State...
PARAGOULD, AR
KFVS12

PHOTOS: Bears in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Some black bears have been spotted in the Heartland. Viewer Nate Miller sent us a trail camera photo of a bear that was on his property in Burfordville, Mo. Dylon Wyatt shared photos and a video of a bear he said he spotted while driving through Patton, Mo.
BURFORDVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022

(KFVS) - Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating the nation’s independence. Send us your Fourth of July events to news@kfvs12.com. The Great American Fourth of July fireworks will be Monday, July 4 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Arena Park. The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will play at 8 p.m. Lawn chairs are welcome and parking will be available throughout the park.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Mural on Dexter business features dogs, brightens downtown

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A mural on the side of a new business brightens downtown Dexter and honors man’s best friend. According to the Dexter Chamber of Commerce, local artist Katie Coleman painted the mural in 83 hours. It’s featured on the side of K9 Biz, owned by Christa...
DEXTER, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Wayne The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Missouri North central Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 250 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Wappapello State Park, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Wappapello State Park and Wappapello. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oregon, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 13:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oregon; Shannon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Shannon County in south central Missouri Northeastern Oregon County in south central Missouri * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 153 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winona, or 19 miles east of Mountain View, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winona... Greer HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OREGON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Waterfest Saturday at Wappapello Lake

(Wappapello) A big event takes place Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake, says the annual Waterfest celebration will be happening. Saturday’s Waterfest runs from 11 until 3 at Redman Creek Beach in Wappapello.
WAPPAPELLO, MO
KFVS12

Missouri-based food company purchased by JonesyQ BBQ

HORNERSVILLE, MO (KAIT) - A Missouri company known for its Memphis-style marinades for over 75 years has a new owner. JonesyQ BBQ announced Wednesday they purchased Wicker’s Food Products, which is based out of Hornersville, Missouri. According to a news release, Wicker’s will continue to operate in Hornersville under...
HORNERSVILLE, MO

