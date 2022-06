I’m a fan of horror movies and love learning about haunted places as much as the next person, but you won’t catch me checking into one of the most haunted inns in America in Lava Hot Springs Inn located in (you guessed it) Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. You’ll find Lava Hot Springs Inn at 1 Center St., an easy address to remember for when you want a ghostly adventure. Now, to be clear, I’d be sleeping with the lights on all night if I stayed there but I am certain the experience is a positive one, and the reviews to back that up.

