ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Motorcyclists lead police on high-speed chase in Snyder County

By Melissa Farenish
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vRIs_0gGlqQPi00

Jackson Township, Pa. — Two motorcyclists who led police on a brief high-speed chase in Snyder County were caught when one of them crashed.

State police at Selinsgrove say on May 16, Zachary Beiler, 20, of Sunbury, and Elijah R. Bailor, 19, of Selinsgrove, were traveling at 77 mph in a 45 mph zone on Route 204 in Jackson Township. Trooper Taylor Rupert activated his cruiser lights in an attempt to pull the men over, but they fled instead. The men were going 60 in a 45 mph zone and were passing cars in No Passing zones, according to the affidavit written by Rupert.

Bailor crashed his motorcycle a short time later when he attempted to negotiate a right curve and lost control. At that point, Beiler pulled over and Rupert was able to make contact with him.

Both men were charged with misdemeanors of fleeing or eluding a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, and various traffic summaries. Beiler and Bailor will have a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge John H. Reed on July 7.

Bailor docket sheet

Beiler docket sheet

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

PSP: Attempt to drive car off tow truck leads to drug arrest

ASHLAND BROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a woman with drug possession after they say she attempted to drive her car off a tow truck while it was being repossessed. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 15 troopers responded to the 1200 block of Brock Street in Ashland, Schuylkill County around 12:00 […]
ASHLAND, PA
WGAL

3 dead, 3 injured in crash in Adams County, police say

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are dead and three others are injured after a high-speed crash in Adams County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, the driver of a 2011 Jeep left the roadway, hitting a tree and stopping in a cow pasture. The driver of...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster driver charged with DUI after hitting bicyclist

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County driver has been charged after an accident that sent a bicyclist to the hospital. Northern Lancaster Regional Police responded on June 21 to Doe Run Road near Indian Village Road for the report of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle. Police say a Nissan Sedan, operated by Nicholas Piper of Lititz, had been traveling westbound on Doe Run Road. Police say Piper had attempted to pass another vehicle on the right which was turning left onto Indian Village Road.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunbury, PA
City
Selinsgrove, PA
Snyder County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Snyder County, PA
City
Jackson Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Selinsgrove, PA
Crime & Safety
Jackson Township, PA
Crime & Safety
erienewsnow.com

Union City Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Union City man Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 6 less than a mile west of Elgin Rd. in Union Township around 1:15 p.m. Henry Gruber, 76, was heading east on a Honda Shadow motorcycle when he failed...
UNION CITY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Snyder County motorcyclist taken to hospital by helicopter following crash

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Monday night after he crashed into a pole in Snyder County. State police at Milton say shortly after 11:45 p.m. June 20, Adam D. Hummel, 39, of Middleburg, lost control of his motorcycle on University Avenue in Penn Township as he attempted to round a curve at a high rate of speed. Hummel was thrown off the motorcycle when it hit a utility pole. Hummel sustained serious injuries, according to police.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Coroner, police investigate death at Danville State Hospital

Danville, Pa. -- The Montour County Coroner's Office and State Police at Milton are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive on Saturday at Danville State Hospital. Tajuan Crum, 26, was found dead in his room at 10:35 a.m. June 18, according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn. Crum, of the Shamokin area, was last seen alive between 8 and 9 p.m. June 17. An autopsy was performed on June 20 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Results are pending further testing and investigation, according to Lynn.
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect causes thousands of dollars of damage to new park in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — Buffalo Valley Regional Police are looking for a suspect who caused thousands of dollars of damage to the newly installed Kidsburg playground at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg.Police say at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Monday, June 13 the suspect illegally entered the construction area at Hufnagle Park and damaged the newly installed safety surface at the new Playworld Playground. The suspect was accompanied by a small child.The suspect and child were seen walking south along the railroad tracks from the direction of Market Street prior to entering the playground. They exited the construction area heading east on St....
LEWISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles
skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Theft of Dump Trailer near Frackville

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a dump trailer near Frackville. The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating the theft of a dump trailer that reportedly occurred between December 22nd, 2021 and January 12th, 2022. The theft occurred in the Big Lots parking lots on Schuylkill...
FRACKVILLE, PA
abc27.com

State Police investigating Tractor Supply store theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle Station, is investigating a theft that happened at the Tractor Supply Company in Shippensburg on June 16 at 1:43 a.m. An unknown suspect, who was driving a semi-truck with a tractor-trailer, cut wires to disable the outside lighting at...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman seriously injured when car hits concrete barrier on Interstate 80 in Montour County

Danville, Pa. — A woman from Ohio was seriously injured Monday when she crashed her vehicle into a concrete barrier on Interstate 80 in Montour County. Francesca Thompson, 25, of Mentor, Ohio, was in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center as of 6 a.m. June 21, according to a spokesperson at the hospital. State police at Milton say Thompson was traveling in the left lane of I-80 eastbound around 8:45...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman, minor cited for getting into physical fight with another driver

Watsontown, Pa. — A 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old minor were cited for getting into a physical confrontation with another driver in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Summer Deitrich, 19, of Montgomery, blocked the accuser’s lane of travel on River Road with her vehicle and then got out to engage in a physical fight with her. Deitrich’s passenger, a 16-year-old minor, also got out of the vehicle and participated the fight, police said. Deitrich was cited with harassment and disorderly conduct through the office of District Judge Michael Diehl. The minor also was cited through juvenile court.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Ringgold man dies in Schuylkill County motorcycle crash

EAST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – The person who died after crashing into a fallen tree while riding a motorcycle in Schuylkill County was a 66-year-old New Ringgold man. Leo Charles Belsak died in the crash Saturday. State police say they responded to a reported crash at Chestnut Road/Route 443...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man pleads guilty in child endangerment case

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A father in Schuylkill County will spend up to three years behind bars for using his child as a human shield against police. Police say Joshua King broke into his parent's home in Schuylkill Haven last year with his 18-month-old baby. King allegedly fought off...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man with PFA against him accused of stalking, planting GPS tracker in accuser's vehicle

Milton, Pa. — A man with a Protection from Abuse order against him was charged for allegedly planting a GPS tracker in the accuser’s vehicle. State police at Milton say Corey Hollenbach, 47, of Milton, allegedly put the GPS tracker in the accuser’s vehicle sometime prior to May 28 in order to stalk and track the victim. The accuser found the GPS tracker on June 14 and contacted state police. Felony charges of stalking and criminal use of a communication facility were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl. Bail was set at $50,000, which Hollenbach posted. Docket Sheet
MILTON, PA
WOLF

Lebanon man facing public drunkenness charges

WEST PERRY TWP, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A 41-year-old Lebanon man is facing a charge of public drunkenness after Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove received a call of a man lying in the middle of the road this morning. It happened around 7:45 AM on Mountain Road in West...
LEBANON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy