Baseball can produce some very special moments for young fans and one of them popped up during Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals. In the bottom of the second inning, Angels left-fielder Brandon Marsh flied out to Royals right-fielder MJ Melendez for the final out of the frame After Melendez made the catch, he decided to toss the ball into the stands as many players often do.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO