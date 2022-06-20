ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crash causes temporary traffic backup on I-5

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A car crash on Interstate 5 near the Coronado Bridge caused temporary traffic delays Monday in the Logan Heights neighborhood.

Around 4:45 p.m., SkyFOX was over the location where a vehicle could be seen flipped over on its side in the northbound lane of I-5.

Valley Center man killed in crash

California Highway Patrol had shut down two lanes for at least an hour but have since cleared the scene, according to Total Traffic San Diego .

No injuries have been reported at this time.

C heck back for updates on this developing story.

