Car crash causes temporary traffic backup on I-5
SAN DIEGO — A car crash on Interstate 5 near the Coronado Bridge caused temporary traffic delays Monday in the Logan Heights neighborhood.
Around 4:45 p.m., SkyFOX was over the location where a vehicle could be seen flipped over on its side in the northbound lane of I-5.Valley Center man killed in crash
California Highway Patrol had shut down two lanes for at least an hour but have since cleared the scene, according to Total Traffic San Diego .
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Click here to see the FOX 5 traffic map.
C heck back for updates on this developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.
Comments / 0