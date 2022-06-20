Car crash causes temporary traffic backup on I-5

SAN DIEGO — A car crash on Interstate 5 near the Coronado Bridge caused temporary traffic delays Monday in the Logan Heights neighborhood.

Around 4:45 p.m., SkyFOX was over the location where a vehicle could be seen flipped over on its side in the northbound lane of I-5.

California Highway Patrol had shut down two lanes for at least an hour but have since cleared the scene, according to Total Traffic San Diego .

No injuries have been reported at this time.

