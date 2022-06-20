ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Federal judge to redraw Louisiana congressional districts after unproductive special session

By Nick Perlin
wbrz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers were unable to get anything done in a special session where they were supposed to make a congressional map that has two majority-minority districts. They were ordered by Federal Judge Shelly Dick to do so, but after a week of debates, both Republicans and...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Louisiana abortion restrictions set to tighten pending Supreme Court ruling

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has signed legislation updating Louisiana's abortion laws in the likely event that the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. While the governor says Senate Bill 342 provides more exceptions than were previously available under legislation approved in 2006, the new laws still provide no exceptions for rape and incest beyond "emergency contraception" before a pregnancy can be clinically diagnosed.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Still no sign of imported infant formula in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Operation Fly Formula is still ongoing through the formula shortage as Abbott's formula plant in Michigan remains closed due to weather issues. Jen Nicklas, Director of Nutrition Services with the Louisiana Department of Health, says domestic formula product is slowly coming back as WIC redemption numbers are going up.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Cross remains standing after Texas church burns down

BRIDGEPORT, Texas - Little remained of a Texas church after a fire claimed most of the building June 17, but a cross still stood, burned but upright. "A devastating loss to our community, but a sight to behold," read a Facebook post from Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department, one of the several departments that responded to the fire.
TEXAS STATE
wbrz.com

Deadline extended for home insurance coverage after 3 companies close down, unable to recover from Ida

BATON ROUGE - After more than 80,000 Louisiana homeowners scrambled to find insurance to replace policies abruptly canceled by three companies, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said policyholders have additional time to complete a policy with the state's insurer of last resort. Homeowners who get insured by Louisiana Citizens, that last-resort...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slidell, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Three south Louisiana men injured in North Carolina plane crash

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. - A group of men from Louisiana, including a businessman from Baton Rouge, were involved in a plane crash near Asheville, NC. Thursday. The men, who are alive and recovering in the hospital, have been identified as Jeffrey Trufant, Sean Harrison and Michael Franco. Franco lives in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

St. Helena Sheriff's Office employee allegedly stole $35K to gamble

ST. HELENA PARISH - A St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office employee was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly stole $35,000 from the department to pay for her gambling problem. The Advocate reported 39-year-old Tequella Douglas, the former chief of the department's civil division, was booked on charges of felony theft and malfeasance.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Tuesday PM Forecast:heat index to surge higher once again

On Wednesday, a HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area (except St. Mary Parish) from 10am to 7pm. Expect the feels-like temperatures to range from 108 to 112 degrees during the hottest part of the day. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cleo Fields
wbrz.com

Wednesday PM Forecast: highs move closer to century mark

On Thursday, a HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area (except St. Mary Parish) from 10am to 7pm. Expect the feels-like temperatures to range from 108 to 112 degrees during the hottest part of the day. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy