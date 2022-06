Elon Musk’s daughter from his first marriage has filed a petition to change her name, saying she does not “wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form” and to reflect her new gender identity on the documents. Formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, she is the daughter of the business tycoon and his first wife Justine Wilson. The couple separated in 2008.The daughter, who recently turned 18, identifies as a trans woman and had filed a request to change her name in accordance with her new gender identity at the Los Angeles...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO