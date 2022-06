ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Amazon Prime Video is partnering with the city of Rockford to host an advanced screening of the new A League of Their Own television series. The free advanced screening will be held at the Coronado Theater on Saturday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. City leaders say hosting it at the Coronado is significant because it would have been an ideal place for Rockford Peaches players to go see a film as the theater opened in 1927.

