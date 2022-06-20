ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Partners With Platform Science to Improve Tech for Fleet Drivers

In a bid to expand its network of 12,000 drivers in spite of a nationwide shortage, Walmart is offering new technology tools that the giant retailer said will “create a world-class driver experience.”. “Our latest approach leverages technology to transform the lives of drivers by eliminating friction and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
