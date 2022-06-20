Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition: June 20, 2022

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The mayors of Louisville and Jeffersonville are joining forces to protect residents from the highest annual increase in tolls on Ohio River bridges since tolling began in 2016. Mayors Greg Fischer and Mike Moore urge residents to call Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's office to request that...
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Jackson County native is taking on a new role in Congressman Hal Rogers’ Office. It was announced Wednesday that Carlos Cameron, of Jackson County, was named Rogers’ new District Director for Kentucky’s Fifth District. He succeeds Karen Kelly as the District Director....
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, a bipartisan government relations, public affairs and consulting firm announced it would be opening an office in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Cornerstone Government Affairs office will initially have Katelyn Bunning, former legislative director to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Karen Kelly, former district director to the Dean of the House of Representatives Hal Rogers (R-KY), and Ethan Witt, former assistant vice president of government and community relations for Eastern Kentucky University.
New Riff Distilling broke ground on a more than $10 million barrel storage warehouse in Silver Grove expected to create five new jobs for Kentucky residents. “We appreciate the support of state and local leadership for New Riff Distilling and the bourbon industry statewide,” said Ken Lewis, New Riff Distilling founder and CEO. “We are proud of the products we make and the people who make them and look forward to continuing to not just make great whiskey and gin, but to support our community through our success.”
Since there are plenty of unpleasant creatures that are NATIVE to Kentucky, we certainly don't want any troublemakers that DON'T belong here. Asian carp have already proven to be an annual problem; their penchant for harming the ecological balance of Kentucky's waters is not a desirable penchant. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources is constantly working to round them up.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Pikeville. This will add a modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to customers. The office is located at 126 Trivette Drive. It is open Monday through Friday from 8...
HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marked the start of the first phase of the Interstate 69 Ohio River crossing, which will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana. “Today is truly a monumental day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Not just for the people of Henderson, but for...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures are hot, so this is how kids and cows are staying cool at the Kentucky Expo Center. As we well know, the hot temperatures pose a threat to humans and livestock, and this week hundreds of kids and cows are competing at the National Junior Heifer Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center. The Expo Center might be the breeziest spot in town.
WATCH | COVID-19 vaccines for youngest Ky. children could begin as soon as next week. COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to five years old have received their final approval. WATCH | Beshear announces new funding for safety upgrades at EKU. Updated: 13 hours ago. Governor Beshear announced new...
A group of 17 members, specially selected by Governor Andy Beshear to discuss medical marijuana for Kentuckians, met for the first time. WATCH | Horse Mania horses, foals being moved into place in downtown Lexington. Updated: 13 hours ago. The colorfully painted horses for Horse Mania are finally hitting Lexington...
WATCH | ‘I hope we find justice:’ Family wants those held accountable for downtown Lexington attack. The family of Logan Parsons said three men attacked him early Sunday morning in front of City Center, and he’s now recovering from brain surgery. WATCH | Sam Dick now reporting...
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A full tank of gas will take you anywhere from 200 to 400 miles depending on your car or truck. That means the upper limit for a single tank of gas will get people from Chicago or Atlanta all the way to the Cumberland Valley area.
RABBIT HASH, Ky. — A lot of people and places are looking for ways to save with the rising gas prices across the country and Cincinnati. Now through August, the Rabbit Hash Ferry will be free. Membership is free and the ferry operates daily, Sunday through Thursday from 11...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) denied a temporary waiver request from Kentucky that could've saved Louisvillians 25-50 cents per gallon. Gas prices in Louisville are down about six cents from what they were a week ago, which is welcome news, but drivers shelling out close to $5 per gallon on average are still feeling the pain at the pump.
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee held its first meeting in Frankfort on Monday. Two people from the Tri-State are on that committee. Julie Cantwell is one of the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee, and says she herself is an advocate, for reasons that hit close to home.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The mayors of Louisville and Jeffersonville, Ind. are asking Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to reconsider his state’s position on a looming toll increase on the RiverLink bridges, a request that doesn’t appear likely to succeed. Toll rates on the three Ohio River bridges...
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — If you live near the border of Kentucky and Indiana, you've likely noticed a big difference in what you're paying to fill up at the pump. AAA reported the average price for a gallon of gas in Louisville on June 22 was $4.87 per gallon. Across the border in Clarksville, AAA reported the average price was $5.08 per gallon. That's a 21-cent difference.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – WalletHub has released its annual best and worst-run cities in America list. Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top third of the 150-city list, with Lexington ranked fifth. According to the WalletHub study, the quality of city services and the total budget per capita...
Multiple individuals have been shot in the northern Kentucky city of Covington on Monday night based on information from native police. Law enforcement blocked off an space in the city after they stated a number of individuals have been shot round 6:45 p.m. native time on Monday. Three kids have been taken to the hospital, one 7-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old. A 41-year-old was additionally shot.
Comments / 0