Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition: June 20, 2022

New Riff Distilling broke ground on a more than $10 million barrel storage warehouse in Silver Grove expected to create five new jobs for Kentucky residents. “We appreciate the support of state and local leadership for New Riff Distilling and the bourbon industry statewide,” said Ken Lewis, New Riff Distilling founder and CEO. “We are proud of the products we make and the people who make them and look forward to continuing to not just make great whiskey and gin, but to support our community through our success.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO