MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer says a suspect in a May 7 Cheat Lake area murder has been seen in the area. Palmer, during an appearance on WAJR’s “Talk of the Town” Thursday, said a report of a suspicious person Wednesday night turned out to be the suspect at large- Arlo Whiteoak Romano, 42, of Morgantown. Romano is described as 5-feet 10-inches, wearing a T-shirt and shorts with multiple tattoos. Romano could also have a beard.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO