Nineteen housing projects across Illinois will receive $75 million to propel development. Bloomington and Heyworth have three of those sites. The Villas at Prairie Vista and Lincoln Lofts are the two Bloomington developments obtaining funding. The grant will help create 24 new duplexes containing 48 units at The Villas. 54 units for people earning at-or-below 60% area median income for McLean County are set to be constructed at Lincoln Lofts. That project is in its second phase.

HEYWORTH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO