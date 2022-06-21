ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Recapping the 2021-2022 High School Sports season

By Anderley Penwell
 2 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2021-2022 high school sports has wrapped up! Of the PIAA team sports, five area teams won state titles.

1A Football: Bishop Guilfoyle 21, Redbank Valley 14

Kiesewetter shined in the biggest moments this postseason, helping guide BG to another title

Bishop Guilfoyle claimed the area’s first team State Title. The Marauders won the 1A football title, beating Redbank Valley 21-14 in Hershey for BG’s fourth title in eight years.

Junior quarterback Karson Kiesewetter shined, scoring 13 of the team’s 18 post-season touchdowns.

“Karson has been unbelievable the last couple of weeks, really all season,” said Wheeler. “But in the playoffs he hit a new gear. He’s made some plays that we’re in awe sometimes, and we’ve been fortunate to coach some kids who were pretty good. But he’s at the top with those guys because he makes big plays in big moments. I’m super excited for him, a junior who stepped into that role, it’s great to see.”

This is the last state title game we’ll see at Hershey Park, as the PIAA announced in February that games will be moved to Cumberland Valley High School.

After a quiet winter, area teams found the most success on the diamond. Four teams claimed titles– a pair of games were blowouts, another pair were won on walk-offs.

3A Baseball: Central 13, Lancaster Catholic 2

Central caps off perfect season with dominant win for state title

The Central Dragons had a perfectly magical season 27-0, where they absolutely torched teams in route to the 3A title over Lancaster Catholic.

The Dragons finished the season with 10 shutouts and outscored opponents by 307 runs. They also had 21 wins by double digits.

“If you want to if you want to mess with the gods of baseball,” said Paxton Kling, a Central senior, who is an LSU baseball commit. “13 to two. I mean, it just came to them. So but we’re luckily happy to win this game. And it was a great feeling.”

1A Baseball: DuBois Central Catholic 12, Halifax 2

DuBois Central Catholic dominates Halifax to win 1A State Title

DuBois Central Catholic also dominated in their 1A title, beating Halifax 12-2 in their second-straight game they won by 10 runs.

4A Softball: Clearfield 3, Turnkhannock 2

Clearfield wins first-ever softball state title on walk-off

Everett baseball and Clearfield softball were the kings and queens of the walk-off. Each team won three of their four playoff games in walk-off fashion

Clearfield claimed the 4A title, beating Turnkhannock 3-2, off Alex Bumbarger’s single in the seventh inning.

2A Baseball: Everett 1, Neshannock 0

Walk-off finishes Everett’s historic season

Everett made history, as they topped Neshannock 1-0. Everett had not won a playoff baseball game in 39 years prior to this season. The storybook season ended with the first state baseball title in program history.

