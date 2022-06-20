ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willington, CT

DOT: Route 32 in Willington reopens after motorcycle crash

By Liz Hardaway
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLINGTON — A stretch of Route 32 in Willington was closed due...

www.registercitizen.com

NBC Connecticut

Tractor-Trailer and Garbage Truck Crash in Ellington

Part of Route 140 was closed after a tractor-trailer and garbage truck collided in Ellington, according to the CT Dept. of Transportation. Officials said the crash caused the garbage truck to go down an embankment. The road was closed so that crews can get the garbage truck back up onto...
ELLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-95 South in New Haven Reopens Following Tractor-Trailer Crash

Interstate 95 south in New Haven has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash closed multiple lanes on Wednesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the right and center lanes of the highway were closed between exits 46 and 44. The highway has since fully reopened. Authorities have not said if...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Drivers block traffic at busy intersection in Bristol

West Hartford Police are issuing a warning for distracted style thefts after a woman was robbed in a Whole Foods parking lot. The Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize winning musical has arrived at the Capitol City. Updated: 18 hours ago. Connecticut's First Tee program teaches kids life lessons through golf.
BRISTOL, CT
Willington, CT
Connecticut Traffic
Register Citizen

Police: Vehicles spotted blocking Bristol intersection for car tricks

BRISTOL — Police said several hundred vehicles blocked an intersection while a crowd of spectators watched cars drift and do other tricks Friday night. The event took place at the intersection of Farmington and Stafford avenues. Police were called to the area at around 10:50 p.m. Police said the...
BRISTOL, CT
firefighternation.com

Six Firefighters Burned in CT Training Mishap; Investigation Underway

Six firefighters and a trainer were treated for burns to the face, ears and neck when a fire at a training program got out of hand over the weekend. Middlesex County Fire School was running the training at a training tower in Newington on Saturday. Firefighters in the tower experienced...
NEWINGTON, CT
#Motorcycle Crash#The Dot#Interstate 84#Traffic Accident#Dot
NBC Connecticut

I-84 West in Manchester Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Crash

Interstate 84 west in Manchester has reopened after a crash involving a tractor-trailer closed multiple lanes on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said a tractor-trailer hit a fixed object on the highway. The left two lanes were closed between exits 59 and 58. The highway has since fully...
MANCHESTER, CT
Traffic
Traffic Accidents
NBC Connecticut

Officials Identify Body Recovered from Candlewood Lake

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has identified the body that was pulled from Candlewood Lake last week. DEEP officials said the body of 24-year-old Larry Kwokpo Chan, of Bristol, was recovered by the State Police Dive Team on Thursday, June 16. On Sunday, May 29, the man...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

After town eases rules, will more food trucks come to East Hartford?

EAST HARTFORD — Local leaders have eased rules to welcome more food trucks in town as the popularity of mobile restaurants grows. The changes, which took effect Tuesday, include a streamlined application process and broadened access that allows food trucks on designated streets, at businesses and on town parks and other public property.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

West Hartford PD: Woman robbed in Whole Foods parking lot

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford Police are issuing a warning for distracted style thefts after a woman was robbed in a Whole Foods parking lot. Police were called to the Whole Foods Parking lot on 340 North Main Street around 1:07 pm on Tuesday. A 64-year-old woman was...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

After New London carjacking, police find vehicle in Rhode Island

NEW LONDON — Officers found a vehicle in Rhode Island after it was stolen in a carjacking in New London Tuesday morning, police said. Officers were called to Channing and Vauxhall streets around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police determined that a man took the vehicle while a woman was inside, police said.
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

VIDEO: Bristol police investigating ‘street takeover’ incident

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating a “street takeover” where several hundreds of cars blocked off an intersection on June 17. Police said on June 17, officers were detailed to the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Stafford Avenue for the report of several hundred cars blocking off the intersection. Bristol police said a […]
BRISTOL, CT

