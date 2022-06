After running out of gas twice in the past couple of weeks, Bob Morgan rolled into the Shell gas station in Rancho Santa Margarita Tuesday on fumes hoping for some help. Luckily, before running out of gas for the third time Morgan found a Facebook post from a man offering to give out free gas. "I just happened to come across his post," said Morgan. "I was like I ran out of gas two days in a row — literally the car stalled. This was perfect."The man behind the post, Orange County resident and Texas transplant Ray Walter, wanted to give the...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO