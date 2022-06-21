ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin job market remains strong despite worries over economy

Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising interest rates and a sharp decline on Wall Street has raised fears about the economy. But Wisconsin’s job market remained strong in May. According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the number of Wisconsinites who are working hit a historic high of 3.06 million in May. The unemployment rate...

www.superiortelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Second half of COVID-19 relief funding paid to Wisconsin communities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) distributed the second payment of American Rescue Plan Act to more than 1,800 Wisconsin communities Tuesday, the DOR released earlier today. The effort will distribute over $205 million in relief funds to smaller local governments throughout the state. These local...
maciverinstitute.com

Marquette Poll: 95% of Wisconsinites Agree On One Thing

The highest rate of inflation in over 40 years has nearly everyone in Wisconsin united in worry. A new Marquette poll came out today, and while the numbers on the primary and general election match-ups are garnering most of the attention, the poll gave some insight on a number of policy issues we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight.
MARQUETTE, WI
Daily Telegram

New COVID-19 infections drop slightly across Wisconsin

SUPERIOR — The number of new cases of COVID-19 continued to decline over the last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, June 22. The seven-day average of new cases in Wisconsin was 1,422 on Wednesday, down from 1,471 on June 15. The figure measures the average number of new cases per day over the previous week. A decrease indicates the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state is going down, according to DHS.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin should refund state surplus now, not later

So, what is the plan then? Governor Tony Evers had a plan to send a big chunk of the state budget surplus back to taxpayers in the form of rebate checks. That plan was dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Legislature. They held a special session at the request of the Governor as the law requires, but did not vote on the idea of sending rebate checks, or even debate the idea. But more importantly, they also didn’t come up with their own plan. The state of Wisconsin’s budget surplus is estimated at $3.8 billion. That doesn’t include the $1.7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund, the largest in state history. Instead, as Wisconsinites struggle to fill their cars with gas and buy groceries, the state continues to sit on those billions of dollars. I don’t know if the rebate check is the best way to spend the surplus. But it must be better than no plan at all. Republicans seem intent on continuing to stash the cash for now, hoping one of their candidates wins the Governor’s race in November and can then take the credit. But with record inflation, can we afford to wait? Returning the surplus to taxpayers now would help us deal with these sky-high prices. Our lawmakers should stop trying to score political points and figure out a way to distribute this surplus now, when we need it most.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Poll: Trump pick Michels tied with Kleefisch in GOP primary race for Wisconsin governor

Construction executive Tim Michels is virtually tied with Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican primary race for governor, a new poll found. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday marked the first time the survey asked about Michels, who entered the governor's race in April, and it comes just weeks after he gained the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Twenty-seven percent of those planning to vote in the GOP gubernatorial primary said they would support Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Wisconsinites#Ui
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin mother offers to wet nurse amidst formula shortage

MT. HOREB, Wis. — One Dane County woman said she will offer her services up as a wet nurse in direct response to the ongoing formula shortage. Brynn Eisele said it saddened her to see families forced into making unsafe decisions as supply chain issues with baby formulas continue. She said that was why she offered a time-honored but potentially taboo way to feed infants.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Fiber cable cut impacts Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A third-party fiber cable cut is impacting wireless service for some Verizon customers in Wisconsin, the company confirmed Tuesday. A Verizon spokesperson stated just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday that it is aware of the issue. The company did not specify what regions in Wisconsin were affected, but indicated engineers were working to fix the issue.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Daily Telegram

Wisconsin health systems ready to answer parents' questions on COVID-19 vaccine for youngest kids

After federal regulators approved the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, Wisconsin health systems are preparing to administer the shots and talk to parents who have questions about them. "This is exciting stuff," said Dr. Smriti Khare, a pediatrician and chief mental health officer for Children's Wisconsin, the Milwaukee children's hospital,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Senator Roger Roth: Gov Evers Must Take Action to Defend The Safety of Our Citizens

Just over a month ago, Politico obtained a first draft of the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court appeared poised to overrule Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. While a leak of this nature is unprecedented in modern times and is sure to cause untold damage to the operation of the Court as an institution moving forward, the reaction to the preliminary opinion has exposed the radical left’s disdain for our republic’s institutions and norms.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin limits doe tags in northern counties as hunters raise fears of overharvesting on public lands

Hunters in two northern Wisconsin counties will be able to harvest fewer deer this fall after the state Natural Resources Board voted to reduce the number of doe tags. The NRB's vote Wednesday comes as some hunters have raised concerns about overharvesting on public lands, accusing one northern Wisconsin county's deer management policies of creating a "deer desert."
WISCONSIN STATE
Thrillist

Find a Taste of New England in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin

I’d wanted to visit the Driftless Area since I first heard of it about a year ago. COVID and its residual fallout limited my wife and I to road trip travel throughout most of the past two years, and that meant researching all the amazing places within driving distance of our Chicago home. We did the Upper Peninsula, dipped our toes into every Great Lake, spent weekends exploring Indianapolis, Louisville, and Nashville, and pitched a tent everywhere from Starved Rock to the Indiana Dunes.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Race for Wisconsin Secretary of State takes on new importance

Chances are most people can’t name Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. That is understandable, given that the elected position has few responsibilities. The duties of Wisconsin’s Secretary of State have been stripped by the Legislature over the years, and now the office has the duty of sitting on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. The only other responsibility of the Secretary of State is to serve as the repository for the Great Seal of Wisconsin. That sounds like a boring and ceremonial duty. But actually, it is quite important because that seal is affixed to the document that certifies elections in Wisconsin. For decades that has occurred without any question about whether it should or shouldn’t be done. After the 2020 election, Secretary of State Doug La Follette affixed the Great Seal to the piece of paper certifying that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in Wisconsin. Despite the fact that Biden clearly carried the state, one candidate for the office says he would not have signed the document to certify Biden’s victory. Republican Jay Schroeder says he would not have signed the document, arguing that one person, the Secretary of State, can overrule the will of the electorate and award the election to someone who didn’t actually win. That is a scary thought, which makes our choice for Secretary of State in the next election more important than ever before.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

5 Farm Dinners to Enjoy Around Wisconsin

With meals harvested or raised right there, they’re as fresh as you can get. This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. WISCONSINITES ARE LUCKY: our state is home to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

See how many pothole complaints are filed in Wisconsin

(Stacker) - When it comes to the daily reality of driving on the nation’s roadways, statistics are one thing, but actually putting up with the sheer amount of cracks, delaminations, and potholes is something you can only truly measure by feedback from your fellow drivers. A recent summary report...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy