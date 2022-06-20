ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday, June 20th Evening Weather

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearing and not as chilly tonight. Summer arrives...

Oregon's cooler than average temps come to an end this week

EUGENE, Ore. — The summer heat is on its way to Western Oregon this week. Afternoon highs are expected to hit some of the warmest conditions seen so far this year. Western Oregon was already well into the summer sizzle this time last year. Eugene had already seen 20 days at or above 80 degrees by the first day of summer 2021. This year, we've only see three days at or above 80 degrees.
California swimmer badly injured in shark attack

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - A swimmer has been seriously injured in a shark attack on the central California coast. The attack occurred at midmorning Wednesday at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove. Police say the swimmer is a man who suffered significant injuries from the shark bite and was taken to Natividad Hospital.
Quakes, June 20

The fifth earthquake to hit the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was recorded Friday, June 17, west of the Central Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was a 3.9-magnitude at a depth of six-miles. On Saturday, June 18, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded just outside the outer fault line west of Port Orford in Curry Co. At the Southern End, two more quakes, a 2.6-magnitude west to northwest of Petrolia, CA, and a 2.7-magnitude west to southwest of Fortuna, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, another quake hit the outer fault line. A 3.6-magnitude west of the Central Coast again. Also, a 3.3-magnitude was recorded west to northwest of O’Brien, OR, just off 199 near the California border on land.
Counties in Oregon with the most pre-war homes

Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a good...
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Small dip in cases as severe cases double in one week

Oregon health officials reported 8,944 new coronavirus infections over the last week, 14% fewer than the prior week. But the slight drop in cases has not coincided with a drop in positivity rates, a key marker of how widespread COVID-19 is in the community. More than one in ten of every reported COVID-19 test since June 13 has come back positive, state data show. The drop in cases could also be attributed to a drop in testing, with 10% fewer tests reported over the last week compared to the prior week.
Stripe Rust Found In Idaho’s Magic Valley, Washington, Oregon

The University of Idaho confirmed late last week the detection of stripe rust in the southern portion of the state. The rust was found in breeding plots near Buhl. The breeding line was reportedly significantly infected, but isolated, meaning the infections were not widespread in the field. UI said most...
Klamath Basin News, Monday, June 20 – Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Shares Info on Senate Bill 48 (SB48), the Legislative Bill That Goes Into Effect July 1st, signed by Governor Brown

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
350K California rainbow trout to be euthanized after bacteria outbreak

Nearly 350,000 rainbow trout must be euthanized as California wildlife officials battle bacteria outbreaks at two fish hatcheries in the eastern Sierra. The naturally occurring bacteria, Lactococcus petuari, was first detected in April at Black Rock and Fish Springs hatcheries in Inyo County, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Monday. […]
$600 assistance payments headed for 236,000 Oregon households this week

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Revenue will begin distributing One-Time Assistance Payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households later this week. Payments will be received by direct deposit or by check by July 1, 2022. To qualify households must have received the Earned Income Tax Credit...
