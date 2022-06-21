ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Ham 'make Chelsea prodigy Armando Broja their top target'... with Napoli 'showing a keen interest' and the Blues said to be stalling on a potential asking price of 'up to £30m' for the Albania striker

By Ben Miller For Mailonline
 2 days ago

West Ham are being frustrated by Chelsea's lack of transfer certainty in their efforts to sign Albania striker Armando Broja from the Blues, according to a report.

The 20-year-old scored nine times in 38 appearances on loan at Southampton last season and is West Ham's number one target in a move that could cost up to £30million, The Telegraph has said.

The outlet added that West Ham are struggling to confirm an asking price with Chelsea because of Todd Boehly's takeover from outgoing owner Roman Abramovich, which has reportedly slowed down transfer negotiations.

Armando Broja (left) was directly involved in seven goals in 32 league games for Southampton
Broja netted in successive games in October but did not score in the final 13 league matches

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck is stepping down from his role and key deal negotiator Marina Granovskaia could follow suit as the club begins a new era.

Broja's solitary Chelsea appearance came as an 86th-minute substitute in 2020, although he signed a new five-year contract in the summer of 2021.

Chelsea did not include an option to buy in academy product Broja's loan deal with Saints, which produced four goals in nine games from the Berkshire-born prospect across a purple patch between December and February.

Napoli, who finished third in Serie A last season, are also keen on Broja, CBS Sports Golazo's Ben Jacobs has claimed.

West Ham boss David Moyes reportedly faces competition from

West Ham will increase their efforts to sign Broja but neither club is close to a deal, the reporter said, adding that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will not consider a permanent move before assessing his player during pre-season.

Hammers manager David Moyes is thought to be ready to further enhance his squad after securing the arrival of Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes for £30million on Monday.

A striker, a left-back and cover for Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in central midfield are reportedly Moyes's priority positions.

West Ham are aiming to build on finishing seventh in the 2021/22 Premier League and will have a European campaign to contend with again after qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

