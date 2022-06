The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant adverse impacts across multiple dimensions in the state of Hawaiʻi beyond the direct effects of the disease itself. According to a new series of Public Health Reports from the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO), almost 2 in 3 adults in the state reported negative effects on mental health, food security, job security, housing and poverty. Almost one in 10 has had a family member die due to COVID-19.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO