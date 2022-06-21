ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik announces she has tested positive for COVID-19: 'It’s no joke over here'

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik announced she has tested positive for coronavirus.

'I have COVID, saying that, and it’s no joke over here,' the 46-year-old actress said in an Instagram Live clip on Sunday.

In a clip that appeared to be from her home kitchen, Bialik said she was gathering suggested remedies including zinc, vitamin C, lemon juice, ginger and turmeric.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nv4HC_0gGllJ5Y00
The latest: Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik, 46, announced she has tested positive for coronavirus 

The Big Bang Theory alum said that she was dealing with tightness in her chest and severe exhaustion amid the illness.

'The exhaustion hits like that, where you cannot be awake,' she said. 'You can try to be awake, but, then, all of a sudden, you need to sleep.'

The Blossom star said that she regretted not wearing a mask at times, saying, 'Why did I ever go out? Why did I think everything was fine ever?'

Bialik said she is immunocompromised in also dealing with asthma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gc5qU_0gGllJ5Y00
Bialik said she was gathering suggested remedies including zinc, vitamin C, lemon juice, ginger and turmeric
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqZrn_0gGllJ5Y00
The Blossom star said that she regretted not wearing a mask at times

'I am feeling a lot of fear - why did I ever go out, why did I feel that everything was fine, ever?' Bialik said, noting how every person who contracts the virus experiences different symptoms.

She added: 'I am hoping that it passes quickly ... I’m trying to believe my body knows what to do.'

Bialik said she was thinking of people who have small children and have to care for them, noting her lack of energy at the moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRn0o_0gGllJ5Y00
The Big Bang Theory alum said that she was dealing with tightness in her chest and severe exhaustion amid the illness 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rfTNu_0gGllJ5Y00
It was not immediately clear how her bout with the virus would impact her spot on the high-profile game show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ydp6O_0gGllJ5Y00
Bialik said she was thinking of people who have small children and have to care for them 

She said, 'Please be careful, with tests being so variable ... it just makes me really aware that so many of us may be walking around with negative rapids thinking that we just had allergies or it's just a cold and I think in many cases this is just what it is, it's COVID.'

She wrapped up in saying, 'I hope everybody stays safe ... take care of yourself.'

A rep for the star told ABC7 that Bialik is fully vaccinated.

It was not immediately clear how her bout with the virus would impact her spot on the high-profile game show, which can be taped weeks ahead of time, ensuring Bialik will be seen on the show in the immediate future.

Comments / 2

