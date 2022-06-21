Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morrison; Stearns; Todd The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Todd County in central Minnesota Northwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Southwestern Morrison County in central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sauk Centre, or 25 miles southeast of Alexandria, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. At 652 PM, the public reported tree damage in Sauk Centre. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grey Eagle around 705 PM CDT. Swanville and Flensburg around 715 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include St. Rosa, Long Prairie Airport, Round Prairie, New Munich, Sauk Centre Airport, Sobieski, Burtrum, North Shore, Little Sauk and Pleasant Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
