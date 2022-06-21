ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-20 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Becker; Beltrami; Clay; Clearwater; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Norman; Otter Tail; Polk; Wadena The National...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beltrami; Clearwater; Lake of the Woods; Marshall; Roseau The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota South central Roseau County in northwestern Minnesota Beltrami County in north central Minnesota Southern Lake of the Woods County in north central Minnesota Northern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 523 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Malcolm to Red Lake Nation to near Debs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Malcolm, Fourtown and Thorhult around 525 PM CDT. Lower Red Lake and Gates Corner around 530 PM CDT. Upper Red Lake, Island Lake in Beltrami County and Little Rock around 540 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Red Lake, Redby and Oaks Corner. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morrison, Stearns, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morrison; Stearns; Todd The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Todd County in central Minnesota Northwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Southwestern Morrison County in central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sauk Centre, or 25 miles southeast of Alexandria, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. At 652 PM, the public reported tree damage in Sauk Centre. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grey Eagle around 705 PM CDT. Swanville and Flensburg around 715 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include St. Rosa, Long Prairie Airport, Round Prairie, New Munich, Sauk Centre Airport, Sobieski, Burtrum, North Shore, Little Sauk and Pleasant Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Grant, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 14:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Grant; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
valleynewslive.com

Strong storms caused major damage to home in Detroit Lakes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “No one’s prepared for this ever,” said Donovan Fletcher, a resident in Detroit Lakes. Monday night, Donovan Fletcher and Keli Loftstrom were preparing for the storm passing through Detroit Lakes. “I saw debris flying so I rushed inside and as soon...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
froggyweb.com

Significant storm damage reported in Otter Tail County

OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – Clean-up is underway around Otter Tail Lake and the surrounding area after strong wind did significant damage late Monday night. Carr’s Tree Service in Ottertail City says part of its roof was blown off as was a section of roof at the Otter Supper Club across Highway 78. Carr’s says it is swamped with service calls.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the area

(Chanhassen, MN)--A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday for the Alexandria area. The National Weather Service says that heat index values of up to 103 are likely for Douglas County. In addition, they say that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur....
ALEXANDRIA, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: 1,500 Cass County Electric members without power

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Electric Cooperative reported 1,500 members are experiencing power outages. It happened as strong storms moved through the area on Monday evening. CCEC reports power is out in the Oxbow, Hickson, Chaffee, Colfax and Kindred areas. At this point, CCEC doesn’t know what...
CASS COUNTY, ND
mprnews.org

One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Storm clean-up in Lakes Country likely to take weeks

OTTERTAIL M.N. (Valley News Live) - The clean up efforts are on after wicked winds and rains tore through much of Lakes Country Monday night. Boats were flipped, trees came barreling down and many homes and businesses woke up without a roof. As for Carr’s Tree Service in Ottertail, Minn.? It’s raining insulation; Which in the grand scheme of it all is only a small mess when compared to the massive gap now over the company’s main shop.
OTTERTAIL, MN
valleynewslive.com

Picking up the pieces after major storm slams the southern valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many communities across eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota are cleaning up after two rounds of severe weather punched through the region. On Monday, June 20 several families who live about five miles south of Horace, North Dakota braced for impact as the storms...
HORACE, ND
knsiradio.com

Crow Wing County Man Drowns in Pelican Lake

(KNSI) — A 49-year-old Crow Wing County man is dead after drowning in Pelican Lake. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the Pelican Lake Public Access in Pequot Lakes at about 3:00 Sunday afternoon for a man who had been pulled from the water while swimming from a pontoon on the south part of the lake. First responders arrived and said that CPR was in progress. They took over life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Cass County church fire now a federal investigation

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken over the investigation into a suspicious church fire. The blaze was at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran church last Friday morning. There were indications that someone placed a propane tank...
CASS COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Several hundred without power near Fargo Davies High School

(Fargo, ND) -- A few hundred Cass County Electric Cooperative members are without power as the temperature rises in the Fargo area. The utility provider says an estimated 217 CCEC members in the Davies High School area are currently experiencing a power outage. The cause is unknown at this time.
FARGO, ND
Power 96

Young Woman Killed In Crash In Northern Minnesota

Gonvick, MN (KROC-AM News) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a young woman in northwest Minnesota early Sunday. The State Patrol reports 22-year-old Morgan Avenson of Bemidji was traveling on Hwy. 92 in the town of Gonvick around 3:00 am when she lost control of her vehicle, entered a ditch and rolled multiple times.
GONVICK, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota man dies after being pulled from waters of Pelican Lake

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota man has died after being pulled from the waters of Pelican Lake on Sunday. The victim, 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield, was pulled from the waters after going for a swim off a pontoon boat, deputies say. Despite efforts from people on the boat and later first responders, Hinch was pronounced dead at the scene.
MERRIFIELD, MN

