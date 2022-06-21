ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Pipestone by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-20 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Pipestone...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Moody The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moody County in east central South Dakota Southeastern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Northeastern Lake County in east central South Dakota Southwestern Brookings County in east central South Dakota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ramona, or 8 miles north of Madison, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Nunda around 605 PM CDT. Sinai around 615 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Beadle, Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Beadle; Kingsbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Eastern Beadle County in east central South Dakota * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 4 miles north and 1 mile west of Iroquois, or 19 miles northwest of Lake Thompson State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Kingsbury and eastern Beadle Counties, including the following locations... Bancroft. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 14:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Grant; Marshall; Roberts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Roberts, Marshall and Grant Counties. In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
GRANT COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Scattered thunderstorms, wind hit the Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As thunderstorms formed yesterday in the late Monday afternoon heat, many of them became severe as they moved through the area. A severe thunderstorm entered Sioux Falls shortly after 8 pm and caused varying degrees of damage throughout the city. A portion of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
County
Lincoln County, MN
County
Pipestone County, MN
City
Pipestone, MN
State
South Dakota State
City
Lake Benton, MN
City
Elkton, MN
KELOLAND TV

Air conditioning assistance available in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures staying high in South Dakota, the Department of Social Services (DSS) is reminding the public that it offers assistance with repair and replacement of air conditioning systems to eligible South Dakotans who own their home and who are eligible for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
POLITICS
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Crash claims rural Storden man

A crash at the intersection of Cottonwood County Road 6 and 290th Street, near Westbrook, claimed the life of rural Storden resident Kent Erickson, according to Cottonwood County Sheriff Jason Purrington. The crash was reported at 9:45 a.m. on Monday. It involved a 1996 Buick Regal driven by Lee Schmalz...
STORDEN, MN
fox9.com

One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: No injuries reported in officer-involved shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Wedensday near the Empire Mall along 41st Street and I-29. Police blocked off the area for a couple of hours. KELOLAND News’ photographer was at the scene and reported...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

West central Minnesota woman missing, public's help sought

(Granite Falls, MN)--The public is being asked to help find a woman last seen in Granite Falls nearly a week ago. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 25-year-old Lynnaya Williamson was last seen in the early morning hours of June 11th. She has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red jacket, black shirt, shorts and had a tan backpack. She is believed to be traveling by foot.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Falls Woman Arrested For OWI While Child Is In Vehicle

Lyon County, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman faces criminal charges after a traffic stop in Lyon County late Saturday afternoon. According to court documents, shortly after 5 pm Saturday, a Lyon County Deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding, and allegedly smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle when he approached.
LYON COUNTY, IA
doniphanherald.com

Fatal crash kills Scottsbluff woman, three others injured

A Scottsbluff woman died late Saturday night after her vehicle was hit from behind by a semi-trailer truck. The Dodge Caravan was traveling westbound on I-80 in Deuel County when it was hit, according to Nebraska State Patrol. Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, was ejected as the vehicle rolled and was pronounced dead on the scene.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for OWI, kids in vehicle

ASHTON—A 35-year-old rural Ashton woman was arrested about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, June 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and two counts of neglect or abandonment of dependent person. The arrest of Kori Kaye Hoting stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup...
ASHTON, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Panhandler assaulted after given money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a panhandler was assaulted after he was given money. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim, in this case, was a panhandler holding a sign. A woman had stopped her car to give the victim money. Immediately after she did, another man came up and said he wanted the money. The woman said ‘no, the money was for the man with the sign,’ and the suspect then punched the victim and took his sign, but not the money.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

