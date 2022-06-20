ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months

KVUE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Children above five years old have been able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' recommendation that all children six months through five years of age should receive the shot. "As the pandemic progressed,...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

FDA: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 5

June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sunday said that the Pfizer-BioNTech three-dose COVID-19 vaccine appears effective in preventing illness in children under five years of age. The federal agency published its analysis of the drug on its website ahead of a Wednesday meeting when its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Parents react to FDA advisers' vote on children's COVID vaccinations

Laura Hohm, a mother of two young daughters, says the constantly changing goalposts for vaccinating children against COVID-19 has been frustrating. But last night, a panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended allowing vaccines for kids as young as 6 months, including Hohm's younger child and roughly 18 million other kids throughout the nation.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
morningbrew.com

The FDA authorizes Covid-19 vaccines for kids under five

The FDA authorized two Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, for kids under five yesterday—a year and a half after vaccines were approved for adults 16+. Big picture: Although kids are less likely to have a severe case of Covid-19 than adults, it’s still “a top killer of children right now,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. The agency also found that…
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent aspirin, ibuprofen, & acetaminophen recall: 400,000 bottles a child safety risk

Aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen are common over-the-counter drugs that most people have around the house. The drugs can relieve pain and reduce fevers, among other things. Additionally, many people use these drugs to treat various other chronic health issues. But buyers should know there are four separate recall actions concerning various brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine
Ohio Capital Journal

FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — Parents of children under 5 are one step closer to vaccinating their young kids against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine panel recommended emergency use authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. The 21-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve emergency use […] The post FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
POPSUGAR

Why the FDA Is Looking to Ban Juul in the US

It's a simple question: is vaping bad for you? The answer, however, is a bit more complicated. Vaping, aka smoking e-cigarettes, has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, especially among teenagers, for whom e-cigarettes are illegal. And while overall tobacco-use numbers are down for teenagers in the US, e-cigarette smoking continues to be the most popular tobacco product among the age group, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Though e-cigarettes don't contain tobacco, they're still referred to as "tobacco products.") That popularity has led the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to crack down on all e-cigarette products, but especially the ultrapopular Juul, which attracted teens in particular with its sweet flavors, easily inhaled vapor, and savvy marketing campaigns.
U.S. POLITICS
biospace.com

FDA, HHS Sued by Doctors Over Controversial Drug Ivermectin

Earlier this month, three physicians filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf in a Texas court. They allege the FDA acted outside its authority and “illegally interfered with their ability to practice medicine” by discouraging the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The physicians are Dr. Robert L. Apter, M.D., Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, M.D. and Dr. Paul E. Marik, MBBCh, MMed.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy