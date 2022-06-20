CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months
AUSTIN, Texas — Children above five years old have been able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' recommendation that all children six months through five years of age should receive the shot. "As the pandemic progressed,...
June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sunday said that the Pfizer-BioNTech three-dose COVID-19 vaccine appears effective in preventing illness in children under five years of age. The federal agency published its analysis of the drug on its website ahead of a Wednesday meeting when its...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday unanimously recommended COVID vaccines for children under 5, the last group ineligible for the shots. Final approval was...
Laura Hohm, a mother of two young daughters, says the constantly changing goalposts for vaccinating children against COVID-19 has been frustrating. But last night, a panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended allowing vaccines for kids as young as 6 months, including Hohm's younger child and roughly 18 million other kids throughout the nation.
The FDA authorized two Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, for kids under five yesterday—a year and a half after vaccines were approved for adults 16+. Big picture: Although kids are less likely to have a severe case of Covid-19 than adults, it’s still “a top killer of children right now,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. The agency also found that…
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
Aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen are common over-the-counter drugs that most people have around the house. The drugs can relieve pain and reduce fevers, among other things. Additionally, many people use these drugs to treat various other chronic health issues. But buyers should know there are four separate recall actions concerning various brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.
Moderna announced new data on Wednesday suggesting a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine will offer superior protection to its original formulation of shots, based on studying antibodies generated by their new boosters in blood samples of trial participants. The company said in a release that it plans to submit...
The spread of subvariants adds uncertainty to the future of the pandemic across the country. The omicron subvariants known as BA.4 and BA.5 now represent 13% of new coronavirus cases in the United States, up from 7.5% a week ago and 1% in early May, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WASHINGTON — Parents of children under 5 are one step closer to vaccinating their young kids against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine panel recommended emergency use authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. The 21-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve emergency use […]
Just days after the United States rolled out child-sized doses of Covid-19 vaccine for children younger than 5, the Biden administration has launched a new ad campaign to encourage parents to give their kids the "best protection" against Covid-19: a vaccine.
Florida-based grocery store chain Publix has declined to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5, despite federal regulators’ conclusion that the shots are safe and effective. Publix said it would not offer the shots “at this time” and did not offer an explanation for its decision. It follows state...
It's a simple question: is vaping bad for you? The answer, however, is a bit more complicated. Vaping, aka smoking e-cigarettes, has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, especially among teenagers, for whom e-cigarettes are illegal. And while overall tobacco-use numbers are down for teenagers in the US, e-cigarette smoking continues to be the most popular tobacco product among the age group, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Though e-cigarettes don't contain tobacco, they're still referred to as "tobacco products.") That popularity has led the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to crack down on all e-cigarette products, but especially the ultrapopular Juul, which attracted teens in particular with its sweet flavors, easily inhaled vapor, and savvy marketing campaigns.
The FDA and other agencies are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak in the U.S. and Canada potentially linked to organic fresh strawberries. The agency says the strawberries were sold under the FreshKampo and HEB brands and purchased between March 5 and April 25. The FDA is investigating 17 cases —...
THE US Food and Drug Administration is planning to announce a ban on Juul e-cigarettes, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Health officials are planning the move following a two-year review of data from Juul Labs Inc., the company that produces the nicotine vapes, according to the Journal. The announcement...
A deadly mosquito-borne virus has been detected in Bay County, state health officials said Thursday.
The Jamestown Canyon virus, which is a virus spread through mosquitoes that have fed on deer or other animals with the virus, was was found in a pool of mosquitoes collected in Bay County.
June 21 (UPI) -- The American Heart Association has issued a new warning for adolescents who use e-cigarettes: The popular pastime of vaping may increase the risk of heart and lung disease over the course of a lifetime. The latest available scientific evidence suggests that the adverse cardiopulmonary effects from...
Earlier this month, three physicians filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf in a Texas court. They allege the FDA acted outside its authority and “illegally interfered with their ability to practice medicine” by discouraging the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The physicians are Dr. Robert L. Apter, M.D., Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, M.D. and Dr. Paul E. Marik, MBBCh, MMed.
