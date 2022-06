ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – A Holland man was injured Saturday after in an accident involving his motorcycle and another vehicle in Zeeland Township. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 48th Avenue in Zeeland Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle driven by a 27-year-old Holland man was headed east on Chicago Drive. Witnesses told police they believed he was driving “in a careless manner.”

