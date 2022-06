Kansas City Chiefs free agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has emerged as a favorite target for Patrick Mahomes during the course of the offseason program. The Chiefs are looking to replace the production lost from receivers Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson. One player who figures to be a big part of that in 2022 is Valdes-Scantling. The former Green Bay Packer is off to a hot start in Kansas City, building near-instant chemistry with his new quarterback. That chemistry has been palpable, showing up in the form of some big plays on the practice field during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

