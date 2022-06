An officer on patrol stopped the driver of a 2006 Bentley car at 8 p.m. June 15 because the windows were tinted too dark. The Cleveland man, 25, did not have a driver’s license. In addition, he was wanted by Lyndhurst police for not appearing in court over charges of driving with a suspended license. He was cited for not having a license and turned over to Lyndhurst police.

LYNDHURST, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO