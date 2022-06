Last Friday night, June 10th, The Satanic Temple’s religious headquarters in Salem, MA was set ablaze by an arsonist wearing a t-shirt with the word “GOD” printed in bold across the front. The perpetrator was arrested even as the flames were being doused by firefighters, having wandered around the block and back in an attempt to watch the destruction as it unfolded. Security camera footage had, at that point, already been shown to law enforcement, helping them to identify the arsonist at the scene.Due to the swift response, damage was isolated to the front door and porch, and we are...

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO