Severe Weather Statement issued for Dunn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McKenzie; Williams The Flood Warning for minor flooding continues for the Missouri River near Williston affecting Williams and McKenzie Counties in North Dakota .Due to heavy rain and rapid melting of snow in the mountains of Montana, a surge of water will cause minor flooding along the Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers near Williston. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Missouri River near Williston. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low-lying farmland and access roads to oil well sites near Trenton are flooded. City of Williston does not flood. At 24.0 feet, Water begins to cover oil well location south and east of Williston. Wildlife management areas are flooded. City of Williston does not flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Tuesday /1:45 PM MDT Tuesday/ the stage was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood, and will crest at 22.7 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.5 feet on 06/16/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

