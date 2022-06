A once-in-a-lifetime drought in the western part of the US is turning up dead bodies - but that's the least of people's worries. Sitting on the Arizona-Nevada border near Las Vegas, Lake Mead - formed by the creation of the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River - is the largest reservoir in the United States and provides water to 25 million people across three states and Mexico. Here, the stunning scale of a drought in the American west has been laid plain for all to see.

