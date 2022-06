Sharon Kay Bothel: August 26, 1943 ~ June 20, 2022 (age 78) Sharon Kay Bothel , age 78, passed away at home following a courageous battle of cancer in Casper, Wyoming. Sharon was born August 26, 1943 in Carmel, California to Clyde and Olga (Kirk) Brewer. It was during a World War Two black out that her father drove past the hospital three times then finally had to turn on the headlights of their car to reach the hospital in time for her birth.

