New Haven, CT

NEWS CONFERENCE: Person injured while in New Haven police custody

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Officials: Person seriously injured while in New Haven police custody....

www.wfsb.com

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Family of woman killed in Hartford fire wants investigation

POLICE FOOTAGE: New Haven officials release footage of suspect injured in police custody. WARNING: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers. Officials released footage of when a man was seriously hurt in New Haven police custody.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC: Video shows when suspect got hurt in New Haven police custody

POLICE FOOTAGE: New Haven officials release footage of suspect injured in police custody. WARNING: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers. Officials released footage of when a man was seriously hurt in New Haven police custody. Updated: 6 hours ago. 2-year-old flown to the hospital after being shot in Waterbury.
NEW HAVEN, CT
PIX11

Conn. couple fatally shot in dispute over a dog, police say; man arrested

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut police arrested a man in connection with a double homicide stemming from a dog dispute over the weekend. Police arrested Donovan McFarlane, 31, of Hartford, on Tuesday and charged him with criminal possession of a firearm. He was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred during the incident and was […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Mayor: New Haven will update transport policies after Cox injury

NEW HAVEN — The city’s police department will update its policies to require all prisoners to be wearing a seat belt when being transported, whether in a cruiser or a van, Mayor Justin Elicker said Wednesday. “Currently the standard operating procedures are if prisoners are transported in a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man shot at nightclub in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot at a nightclub in Hartford early Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers said they responded to the Dreams Night Club on Newfield Avenue around 1:40 a.m. A report said a person suffered from a gunshot wound. Police found the victim as soon...
HARTFORD, CT
#Police#Connecticut Children
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspect seriously hurt while in New Haven police custody

COVID vaccines available for children under 5, a suspect seriously hurt in custody, help for growing gas prices, a new podcast for moms!. NEWS CONFERENCE: CT's senior senator wants immediate recall of infant rockers. Sen. Richard Blumenthal scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man shot in Hartford’s Asylum Hill neighborhood

HARTFORD — A man in his 30s was shot near a home in the Asylum Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to police. Police were called to Townley Street just after 5 p.m. Tuesday for the reported shooting. At the scene, police found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport man charged with killing Shelton man in P.T. Barnum Complex

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Police Department charged a city man Wednesday with a fatal shooting earlier this month in the P.T. Barnum Housing Complex. Amheir Noel, 19, of the P.T. Barnum Complex in Bridgeport, was arrested by the Bridgeport Police Department’s gang task force earlier Wednesday on unrelated charges in Milford, according to Scott Appleby, the director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

New Britain Police investigate late night shooting

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Britain Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night. Officers were called to Adams Street around 10:23 pm on reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a bush on the side of the road. The man...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Police investigate “untimely death” of Oxford man

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Oxford Resident Troopers and other emergency services responded to an untimely death on Sunday night. Officers said they received a call just before midnight and responded to a home on Pawnee Road, with reports of a man in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, the man was dead at the scene. The State […]
OXFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

West Hartford PD: Woman robbed in Whole Foods parking lot

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford Police are issuing a warning for distracted style thefts after a woman was robbed in a Whole Foods parking lot. Police were called to the Whole Foods Parking lot on 340 North Main Street around 1:07 pm on Tuesday. A 64-year-old woman was...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Drivers block traffic at busy intersection in Bristol

West Hartford Police are issuing a warning for distracted style thefts after a woman was robbed in a Whole Foods parking lot. The Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize winning musical has arrived at the Capitol City. Connecticut's First Tee program teaches kids life lessons through golf.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash involving pedestrian under investigation in Orange

ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian is under investigation in Orange. The Orange Police Department said it happened Thursday on Old Tavern Road near the intersection of Racebrook and Boston Post roads. Police said they closed Old Tavern Road to through traffic between...
ORANGE, CT

