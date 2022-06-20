ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Teen Who Tried to Blame Autistic Younger Brother for ‘Cold-Blooded’ Family Murders Is Sentenced to Life in Prison

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A California teenager will spend the rest of his life in prison for a double murder he tried to blame on his autistic younger brother, one of the victims. Robert Cotter, 19, shot and killed his father, Patrick Cotter, 53, and his younger brother, Brian Cotter, 15, in their Fresno, Calif....

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 55

fela
2d ago

People always want to know why....the reason why is easy - he wanted either something (greed/money) or he wanted to feel what it was like to kill or he wanted revenge because he felt they wronged him.At the end of the day - "why" doesn't really matter unless you are trying to prevent this from happening again....and you really can't cure young men who do not have normal thinking patterns. You can reduce the amount of carnage by recognizing as early as possible that your child has an abnormal thinking pattern - and then keeping that child away from video games, dark murder/crime tv shows and movies, the internet... so he can't use those things to help obsess on his dark thoughts.

Reply(2)
13
Aaron King
2d ago

I get tired of hearing that they had a terrible upbringing or they were abused and that's why they did it. it's horrible to go through that as a child but there are a lot of people who do and don't become murderers. there are some who have made organizations to help people like this.

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Long-Time Suspect In 1991 Case Of Murdered Pennsylvania Mom Arrested With Ex-Wife's Help

A Pennsylvania man is under arrest more than 30 years after authorities found his neighbor dead in her young son’s bedroom. Robert Atkins, 56, was charged with a number of offenses related to the violent murder of Joy Hibbs, 35, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Authorities say Atkins — who lived two houses down from the Hibbs family — was one of several suspects questioned by Bristol Township police in the initial stages of the investigation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Joaquin, CA
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
People

Dad Accused of Drowning 3 Kids Allegedly Left Note for Estranged Wife: 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You'

An Illinois father accused of drowning his three kids during a custodial visit allegedly left a note for his estranged wife saying, "If I can't have them, neither can you." According to CBS News, prosecutors revealed the note during the bond hearing for 35-year-old Jason E. Karels, who authorities believe is responsible for the drowning deaths of his children: Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and 2-year-old Gideon, in a bathtub at his Round Lake Beach home.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
The Independent

Officer accused of leaking Kobe Bryant death photos seen in video ‘kneeling on inmate’s head’

The Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was accused of leaking pictures of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s dead body has been caught on camera allegedly kneeling on an inmate’s head in a fresh controversyThe deputy, Douglas Johnson, is at the centre of scrutiny over the 3-minute video relating to an incident from March 2021, and LA county attornies are seeking to prevent the kneeling scandal from affecting a trial relating to the Bryant photos scheduled for late July.Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, sued the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire department workers for allegedly taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Kim Kardashian calls for father of young girl killed in Uvalde shooting to be temporarily released from prison

Kim Kardashian is advocating for the temporary release of the father of a young girl killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Eli Torres, the father of 10-year-old Eliahana "Ellie" Cruz Torres, has been incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offense. The 41-year-old reality TV star has called for his temporary release so that he can attend the young girl's funeral.
UVALDE, TX
Law & Crime

‘There Was Blood Everywhere’: Walgreens Employee Charged with Killing Teen Co-Worker Who Told Management His ‘Advances’ Made Her ‘Uncomfortable’

A Colorado man is behind bars this week for allegedly murdering a teenage Walgreens co-worker who previously “complained” that his advances “made her uncomfortable,” according to an affidavit. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw, had reported 28-year-old Joshua Taylor Johnson to management just last year,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Suicide#Prison#The Murders#Violent Crime#Superior Court#Fresno Abc
Law & Crime

Texas Mom Arrested After Autopsy Shows Toddler ‘Could Not Have Shot Herself,’ Cops Say

A 35-year-old Texas mother was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who died several months ago from a gunshot wound to the head. Jessica Cantu was taken into custody last Friday and charged with one count of endangering a child in the death of young Juelz Emily Gonzalez, records reviewed by Law&Crime show. Federal authorities with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in March also arrested Cantu’s boyfriend, Joshua Christopher Ramirez, and charged him with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Mother condemns ‘giggling and smirking’ murderers behind stabbing of 16-year-old

The mother of a 16-year-old stabbing victim has hit out at her son’s killers for “giggling and smirking” throughout their trial.Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to pay tribute to Rhamero West – nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips – as she gave her victim impact statement.On Friday, Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero in the street in Old Trafford last September.The teenager was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘Archetype of the Dangers of Meth’: Va. Woman Sentenced to Prison for Injecting Man with ‘Ice’ and Killing Him

A Virginia woman was sentenced to serve nearly two decades in prison over the overdose death of a man in February 2021. Deborah Anne Coleman, 42, pleaded guilty to one charge of felony murder earlier this year. The defendant, in exchange for some degree of leniency in sentencing and for several additional charges being dropped, accepted legal culpability over the death of 47-year-old special education teacher Shannon Anthony Clark.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy