BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise July 4th celebration and firework display will happen this year once again from Ann Morrison Park. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. on July 4, but festivities throughout the park will begin at 6 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be on site, including beer and wine for those 21 and older. Outside food and drink are allowed, but no glass bottles or containers are permitted, and alcoholic beverages are not allowed within 250 feet of the Boise River Greenbelt.

BOISE, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO